 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Late for Work: Derrick Henry Reveals Where, but Not When, He Wants to Retire

Aug 06, 2026 at 09:29 AM
Author Image
Kevin Eck

Writer

RB Derrick Henry
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry Reveals Where, but Not When, He Wants to Retire

Running back Derrick Henry said last week that he hasn't thought about how much longer he wants to play. However, he has thought about where he wants to end his playing days.

"When I'm done playing, I want it to be here," Henry told "Up & Adams" host Kay Adams at training camp on Wednesday.

That Henry wants to end his career in Baltimore is great news for Ravens fans. That Henry reiterated on social media after the interview that he isn't contemplating retirement is even better.

Henry, 32, is under contract through 2027. To say he has shown no signs of slowing down is an understatement.

Last year, Henry had the third-most carries he's had in a season (307), third-most rushing yards (1,595), tied for the second-most rushing touchdowns (16), and third-most yards per carry (5.2).

Ja'Kobi Lane Reminds Henry of DeAndre Hopkins

During Henry's conversation with Adams, he was asked for his thoughts on rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane, who has been the star of training camp so far

Henry said Lane reminds him of five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was Henry's teammate with the Ravens and Tennessee Titans."When D-Hop was in his prime, wasn't no ball that he couldn't catch. [Lane is] starting to give me that vibe," Henry said. "I'm not saying he's there right now, but wherever the ball's at, it's his."

Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle likened Lane to another prominent wide receiver, three-time Pro Bowler Michael Thomas. Doyle was an offensive assistant coach with the New Orleans Saints (2019-2022) when Thomas was there.

Pundit Says Lamar Jackson Was NFL's Best QB When Healthy the Past Two Years, but Still Put Him in Tier 2

It was noted in Wednesday’s Late for Work that Lamar Jackson was placed in Tier 2 of Warren Sharp's quarterback rankings.

Sharp's first tier consisted of quarterbacks whose teams "win the Super Bowl because of you." It included the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford, and Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow. Tier 2 was for quarterbacks who "win playoff games because of you."

However, Sharp posted a video on social media Wednesday that contradicted his ranking of Jackson as a Tier 2 quarterback.

In the video, Sharp rattled off Jackson's eye-popping statistics from 2024 and the first four games of 2025 before he was hampered by injuries.

"People forget too quickly, but it's OK to remind them that statistically the best quarterback when healthy in each of the past two years: Lamar Jackson," Sharp said.

Did Sharp himself forget it when making his quarterback tiers?

Jesse Minter Says Some of the Narratives About Jackson 'Drive Me Insane'

Head Coach Jesse Minter, who also sat down for an interview with Adams, didn't mince words when asked about some of the tired narratives that persist about Jackson.

"It drives me insane some of the stuff that people say about this guy," Minter said. "He's unbelievable. There's nobody we'd rather have as the quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens."

Minter's history with Jackson dates back to his previous coaching stint in Baltimore. He was a defensive assistant for the Ravens during Jackson's first three years with the team.

"He was a great player then. He was a great teammate. He was really engaging," Minter said. "Since I've walked in the door … he's been an unbelievable leader. He was out here almost every offseason day. He was making guys repeat drills. He's just developing as a real leader. He's taken ownership of the team. That's what I've seen."

Minter also explained why he encourages his players to call him by his first name.

"You're really just trying to make it feel more like a partnership," Minter said. "You're kind of a steward of the organization and how we want to operate. But in reality, the coach and the players being on the same page is what wins in this league. So you try to break that barrier down. But then at the same time, give them the information and teach them in a way that they know that there is a respect level there if you're making them a better player."

Chuck Pagano Says Malaki Starks 'Is Going to Be an Absolute Star'

When talking about Malaki Starks last week, Kyle Hamilton said he "wouldn't be surprised if he is the best safety in our league very soon."

Coming from the three-time All-Pro safety, that's the ultimate compliment. Hamilton isn't alone in his belief that the 2025 first-round pick is a star in the making.

Chuck Pagano, who was the Ravens' senior secondary coach last season, was effusive in his praise of Starks during an appearance on Wednesday's "Pat McAfee Show."

"Malaki Starks is going to be an absolute star," Pagano said. "He is phenomenal. He's smart and he loves ball."

Several pundits have named Starks as a top breakout candidate, with FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano being the latest.

"The 22-year-old thought he played just 'OK' last season, which is probably a bit of an understatement," Vacchiano wrote. "He did have 84 tackles and two interceptions, while leading the Ravens in defensive snaps. But the good news for him is that new Ravens coach Jesse Minter has a well-earned reputation for developing and getting the most out of defensive backs — and few he's had have been as talented as Starks.

"Playing on a defense alongside safety Kyle Hamilton, Starks has a chance to put up much bigger numbers. And if the Ravens improve their pass rush (they had 30 sacks last season, third-fewest in the league), he'll be one of the biggest beneficiaries this year."

Quick Hits

Yesterday's Most Read: Late for Work: Media Reaction to Zay Flowers' Contract Extension

🔎 Get better search results for Ravens content by adding BaltimoreRavens.com to your Google Source Preferences.

Related Content

news

Late for Work: How Many Future Hall of Famers Are on the Ravens' Roster?

A pundit predicts the Ravens to go on a playoff run as the seventh seed. An ESPN pundit evaluates the Ravens' decision to extend Zay Flowers.

news

Late for Work: Media Reaction to Zay Flowers' Contract Extension

Derrick Henry can make history again this season. Lamar Jackson lands in Tier 2 in two sets of quarterback rankings. Jackson is No. 2 in a ranking of the top 15 players under the most pressure in 2026. Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr predicts every regular-season game and has the Ravens as the AFC's No. 2 seed.

news

Late for Work: Pundit Says Defense Led by 'Mastermind' Jesse Minter Will Get Ravens Over the Hump

Ian Rapoport says the Ravens offense will be 'even more electric than I thought' if a young wide receiver steps up. Players who entered Week 2 of training camp trending up.

news

Late for Work: Maurice Jones-Drew Says This Is 'Most Talented Roster Ravens Have Had'

A pundit is bullish on the Ravens having an improved offensive line. The Ravens are named the best fit for veteran outside linebacker Haason Reddick.

news

Late for Work: Why Zay Flowers Could Score More Touchdowns This Season

How will Chris Olave's new deal affect Flowers' next contract? Joe Burrow's 'NFL Top 100' ranking is another example of Lamar Jackson being held do a different standard.

news

Late for Work: Pundits React to Nnamdi Madubuike's Return

Ravens players who have a lot at stake entering training camp. Vega Ioane and Ryan Eckley make a preseason All-Rookie Team. The Browns are 'strongly considering' signing former Raven Jadeveon Clowney.

news

Late for Work: Former ESPN Analyst Ryan Clark Sends Message to Lamar Jackson

Bold training camp predictions for three Ravens draft picks. The Ravens land in the middle of the pack in The Athletic's pre-camp power rankings. Three reasons for optimism and one for pessimism about the 2026 Ravens.

news

Late for Work: Dan Orlovsky Is Taking Wait-and-See Approach With Ravens Offense

Looking at the Ravens' biggest strength and weakness heading into training camp. Derrick Henry and Kyle Hamilton are named Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year candidates. Trey Hendrickson cracks the top five in ranking of most impactful players on new teams.

news

Late for Work: Jeff Zrebiec Says Ravens Not in Market for Stefon Diggs or Other Big-Name Receivers

Why Mark Andrews is poised for a 'resurgence' this season. A pundit predicts the Steelers will end the Ravens' season in Week 18 again. Training camp superlatives for Marlon Humphrey and Carson Vinson.

news

Late for Work: Pundit Says Jesse Minter Is Under More Pressure Than Any Other New Head Coach

Derrick Henry and Justice Hill crack the top three in running back duo rankings. Emery Jones Jr. could be another Ravens player who makes a bigger impact in Year 2.

news

Late for Work: Pundit Says Lamar Jackson Bears the Burden of a 'Revolutionary'

Questions facing the Ravens heading into training camp. Two breakout candidates not named Mike Green or Malaki Starks. Trey Hendrickson is named the Ravens' top non-quarterback MVP candidate. The Ravens land in the middle of the pack in under-25 talent rankings.

Subscribe Now
2400x1000_SITE
Enter The Auction
Follow Us
Advertising