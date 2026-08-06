Late for Work: Derrick Henry Reveals Where, but Not When, He Wants to Retire

Derrick Henry Reveals Where, but Not When, He Wants to Retire
Running back Derrick Henry said last week that he hasn't thought about how much longer he wants to play. However, he has thought about where he wants to end his playing days.
"When I'm done playing, I want it to be here," Henry told "Up & Adams" host Kay Adams at training camp on Wednesday.
That Henry wants to end his career in Baltimore is great news for Ravens fans. That Henry reiterated on social media after the interview that he isn't contemplating retirement is even better.
Henry, 32, is under contract through 2027. To say he has shown no signs of slowing down is an understatement.
Last year, Henry had the third-most carries he's had in a season (307), third-most rushing yards (1,595), tied for the second-most rushing touchdowns (16), and third-most yards per carry (5.2).
Ja'Kobi Lane Reminds Henry of DeAndre Hopkins
During Henry's conversation with Adams, he was asked for his thoughts on rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane, who has been the star of training camp so far
Henry said Lane reminds him of five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was Henry's teammate with the Ravens and Tennessee Titans."When D-Hop was in his prime, wasn't no ball that he couldn't catch. [Lane is] starting to give me that vibe," Henry said. "I'm not saying he's there right now, but wherever the ball's at, it's his."
Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle likened Lane to another prominent wide receiver, three-time Pro Bowler Michael Thomas. Doyle was an offensive assistant coach with the New Orleans Saints (2019-2022) when Thomas was there.
Pundit Says Lamar Jackson Was NFL's Best QB When Healthy the Past Two Years, but Still Put Him in Tier 2
It was noted in Wednesday’s Late for Work that Lamar Jackson was placed in Tier 2 of Warren Sharp's quarterback rankings.
Sharp's first tier consisted of quarterbacks whose teams "win the Super Bowl because of you." It included the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford, and Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow. Tier 2 was for quarterbacks who "win playoff games because of you."
However, Sharp posted a video on social media Wednesday that contradicted his ranking of Jackson as a Tier 2 quarterback.
In the video, Sharp rattled off Jackson's eye-popping statistics from 2024 and the first four games of 2025 before he was hampered by injuries.
"People forget too quickly, but it's OK to remind them that statistically the best quarterback when healthy in each of the past two years: Lamar Jackson," Sharp said.
Did Sharp himself forget it when making his quarterback tiers?
Jesse Minter Says Some of the Narratives About Jackson 'Drive Me Insane'
Head Coach Jesse Minter, who also sat down for an interview with Adams, didn't mince words when asked about some of the tired narratives that persist about Jackson.
"It drives me insane some of the stuff that people say about this guy," Minter said. "He's unbelievable. There's nobody we'd rather have as the quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens."
Minter's history with Jackson dates back to his previous coaching stint in Baltimore. He was a defensive assistant for the Ravens during Jackson's first three years with the team.
"He was a great player then. He was a great teammate. He was really engaging," Minter said. "Since I've walked in the door … he's been an unbelievable leader. He was out here almost every offseason day. He was making guys repeat drills. He's just developing as a real leader. He's taken ownership of the team. That's what I've seen."
Minter also explained why he encourages his players to call him by his first name.
"You're really just trying to make it feel more like a partnership," Minter said. "You're kind of a steward of the organization and how we want to operate. But in reality, the coach and the players being on the same page is what wins in this league. So you try to break that barrier down. But then at the same time, give them the information and teach them in a way that they know that there is a respect level there if you're making them a better player."
Chuck Pagano Says Malaki Starks 'Is Going to Be an Absolute Star'
When talking about Malaki Starks last week, Kyle Hamilton said he "wouldn't be surprised if he is the best safety in our league very soon."
Coming from the three-time All-Pro safety, that's the ultimate compliment. Hamilton isn't alone in his belief that the 2025 first-round pick is a star in the making.
Chuck Pagano, who was the Ravens' senior secondary coach last season, was effusive in his praise of Starks during an appearance on Wednesday's "Pat McAfee Show."
"Malaki Starks is going to be an absolute star," Pagano said. "He is phenomenal. He's smart and he loves ball."
Several pundits have named Starks as a top breakout candidate, with FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano being the latest.
"The 22-year-old thought he played just 'OK' last season, which is probably a bit of an understatement," Vacchiano wrote. "He did have 84 tackles and two interceptions, while leading the Ravens in defensive snaps. But the good news for him is that new Ravens coach Jesse Minter has a well-earned reputation for developing and getting the most out of defensive backs — and few he's had have been as talented as Starks.
"Playing on a defense alongside safety Kyle Hamilton, Starks has a chance to put up much bigger numbers. And if the Ravens improve their pass rush (they had 30 sacks last season, third-fewest in the league), he'll be one of the biggest beneficiaries this year."