Late for Work: Derrick Henry Reveals Where, but Not When, He Wants to Retire

"You're really just trying to make it feel more like a partnership," Minter said. "You're kind of a steward of the organization and how we want to operate. But in reality, the coach and the players being on the same page is what wins in this league. So you try to break that barrier down. But then at the same time, give them the information and teach them in a way that they know that there is a respect level there if you're making them a better player."