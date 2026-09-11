Five Things to Know About the Indianapolis Colts

Only two players have rushed for over 6,000 yards since 2020: Derrick Henry, the ageless bulldozer, and Taylor, who's entering his age-27 season and isn't showing any signs of slowing down, either.

Last season, Taylor led the NFL in carries, rushing touchdowns, and yards after contact for the second time in his career. His 90.5 career rushing yards per game are the highest among active running backs.

The challenge with stopping Taylor is that he has power and speed. Minter called him the "total package," while defensive lineman Calais Campbell described Taylor as "probably the most explosive back in the league."

"When you have a guy that is that explosive, that also has good contact balance, you definitely do not want to let him get to the second level, because he will turn those 8-yard rushes into touchdowns because he can make a guy miss," Campbell said. "I have seen him do some spectacular things on the football field. We have been really on our front seven about being really good at making him stop his speed early and tackling."

The Colts' top wideout, Alec Pierce, is one of the NFL's premier deep threats. He's led the league in yards per reception in each of the past two seasons, as he is elite at tracking the ball mid-air and making catches through contact.

Although Pierce is expected to play on Sunday, he was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a heel injury. He underwent ankle surgery in March a few weeks after signing a four-year, $114 million contract extension.

Second-year tight end Tyler Warren made the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2025 and is looking to continue on an upward trajectory. Wide receiver Josh Downs could have a productive season as an underneath threat, while veteran Keenan Allen is fourth among active players in career receiving yards (12,051).