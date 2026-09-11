Five Things to Know About the Indianapolis Colts

The Ravens face the Indianapolis Colts in the regular-season opener Sunday at 1 p.m.
Here are five things you should know about the Colts:
Colts had a hot start and cold finish last season.
The Colts looked on their way to the playoffs last season, starting 8-2 on the back of a scintillating offense that averaged a league-best 32.1 points per game and 3.17 points per drive, which was the fourth-highest mark by a team through its first 10 games this century.
Then came a catastrophic descent. Starting quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a torn Achilles and the Colts lost seven straight games to end the season, five of which were by one possession. Like the Ravens, injuries on both sides of the ball contributed to a disappointing campaign, and the Colts will hope to right the ship in 2026.
A promising quarterback situation has a hint of uncertainty.
A major part of last season's early success was Jones. After six rocky seasons with the New York Giants and a brief stint on the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad, Jones revitalized his career with the Colts.
The ascent was truly extraordinary. Jones became the only Colts quarterback other than Peyton Manning to log at least 200 passing yards in the first 10 games of a season. The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder stood tall in the pocket and was more successfully aggressive throwing the ball than he ever was in New York – his completion percentage over expectation of 3.8 was by far the highest of his career, according to Next Gen Stats.
While he didn't run nearly as much as previous years, Jones thrived in play-action, as the threat of Jonathan Taylor running opened up receivers downfield, who Jones was adept at connecting with.
"I think the guy is very efficient. He is definitely able to process very quickly and get the ball out," inside linebacker Roquan Smith said of Jones. "So, [we] definitely have to change the picture and things like that on him and make him go to the second hitch and things of that nature."
Jones reportedly took a lot of first-team reps over the offseason, but how close to 100% he looks in a game remains to be seen.
"I feel really good," Jones said Wednesday. "It felt good to start [training] camp. I feel even better now. So, yeah, I'm happy with where I am physically. I'm definitely excited to be out there and grateful for all the people who have helped me get to this point."
Last season, Jones and the Colts scored 38 points in a win over the Chargers, whose defense was coached by now Ravens Head Coach Jesse Minter. It was the most points the Chargers allowed all season, and Indy was the only team to cross 400 yards of offense against Minter's unit.
Predicting what an offense might look like entering a season can be difficult, but Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen is still the play caller, and Indy's personnel is largely the same. The Ravens' defense will likely have its eyes tested early. Since Steichen's arrival in 2023, the Colts have utilized play-action on 29.1% of dropbacks, the second-highest rate in the NFL behind the Detroit Lions, according to ESPN Research.
The Colts have intriguing pass catchers, but Taylor is still the engine.
Only two players have rushed for over 6,000 yards since 2020: Derrick Henry, the ageless bulldozer, and Taylor, who's entering his age-27 season and isn't showing any signs of slowing down, either.
Last season, Taylor led the NFL in carries, rushing touchdowns, and yards after contact for the second time in his career. His 90.5 career rushing yards per game are the highest among active running backs.
The challenge with stopping Taylor is that he has power and speed. Minter called him the "total package," while defensive lineman Calais Campbell described Taylor as "probably the most explosive back in the league."
"When you have a guy that is that explosive, that also has good contact balance, you definitely do not want to let him get to the second level, because he will turn those 8-yard rushes into touchdowns because he can make a guy miss," Campbell said. "I have seen him do some spectacular things on the football field. We have been really on our front seven about being really good at making him stop his speed early and tackling."
The Colts' top wideout, Alec Pierce, is one of the NFL's premier deep threats. He's led the league in yards per reception in each of the past two seasons, as he is elite at tracking the ball mid-air and making catches through contact.
Although Pierce is expected to play on Sunday, he was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a heel injury. He underwent ankle surgery in March a few weeks after signing a four-year, $114 million contract extension.
Second-year tight end Tyler Warren made the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2025 and is looking to continue on an upward trajectory. Wide receiver Josh Downs could have a productive season as an underneath threat, while veteran Keenan Allen is fourth among active players in career receiving yards (12,051).
But even with a diversified group of pass catchers, Taylor remains the most dangerous weapon.
Colts' defensive line will be a test for Ravens' revamped offensive line.
The Colts have a few players who can get after the quarterback at a high level. Two of them, defensive linemen DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, are one of the best interior tandems in the NFL.
Buckner has had at least nine tackles for loss in all but one of his 10 NFL seasons, including last year despite him being limited to 10 games due to a neck injury. He's a three-time Pro Bowler. Stewart, meanwhile, has had 29 TFLs over the past four seasons.
Center Jovaughn Gwyn and guard Vega Ioane will have a tough task in their first NFL starts on Sunday.
The Colts could have one of the NFL's top cornerback groups … if it stays healthy.
The injury bug ravaged the Colts' secondary last season.
Cornerback Sauce Gardner, who the Colts landed in a blockbuster trade on Nov. 4, was limited to just four games with Indy due to a calf injury. Cornerback Charvarius Ward was limited to seven games after suffering three concussions throughout last season; it's worth noting that he seriously considered retirement after the season and said that he'd walk away from football if he suffered another concussion. Elsewhere, rookie defensive back Justin Walley missed his entire rookie season with a torn ACL.
In part due to injuries, the Colts allowed the second-most passing yards in the NFL last season. But with all three players back, the Colts should be much improved on the back end. Gardner's return is especially notable, as he’s widely considered one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.