Jesse Minter Cherishes First NFL Win as Head Coach

The Ravens' offense started with a bang, scoring four touchdowns on its first five drives. The defense didn't start so hot, as the Colts marched 65 yards on nine plays for a touchdown to start the game.

Minter pointed at himself for the troubles on the first drive, saying the Colts "had us on our heels a little bit."

After that opening drive, the Colts' next five drives mustered just 23 yards and featured two turnovers – a leaping interception by Roquan Smith and forced fumble by Marlon Humphrey, who ripped the ball away from running back Jonathan Taylor.

The Colts' offense, led by Head Coach Shane Steichen, posted just 251 total yards – less than half what the Ravens piled up.

The Ravens' offense cooled a bit in the second half with Zay Flowers sidelined by a hamstring injury, and the Colts made it a 15-point game with just over 10 minutes left. It could've gone the way of last year, when the Ravens coughed up a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Instead, Derrick Henry and Baltimore's ground attack took over the clock, and the defense stymied the Colts, closing the game out with a sack by blitzing safety Malaki Starks on fourth down.

Minter said the Ravens "put our foot down" in the second half. That was his message at halftime: Close them out.

"We came in at halftime, and he wanted to continue to pour it on," cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "I think, obviously in the past maybe two seasons, that's kind of been our Achilles heel of having a lead and not being able to –defensively – keep the lead, so that's been a major thing."

Ravens players have spoken glowingly about Minter all offseason, but they had yet to play a regular-season game. That was the real test.

Minter passed with high marks, impressing 40-year-old veteran Calais Campbell, who has seen a lot of coaches come and go.