5 Things to Know About Chandler Rivers

Rivers adds depth to the cornerback rotation.

Nate Wiggins, Marlon Humphrey, and Chidobe Awuzie lead Baltimore's cornerback room entering the 2026 season, but the roles beyond those top three are undecided.

Rivers will have a chance to carve out a place in the rotation, particularly as a slot corner. He was named Duke's Rookie of the Year in 2022 and played regularly as a freshman. He hopes to make a similar immediate impact in Baltimore.

Baltimore has selected at least one cornerback in 11 of the last 12 drafts. With Humphrey and Awuzie both entering their 10th seasons, the Ravens wouldn't mind getting younger and deeper at the position, and Rivers will have a chance to continue that process.

T.J. Tampa, Keyon Martin, Robert Longerbeam, and Bilal Kone are among the other young corners on the roster. Kone and Longerbeam are coming off injuries that short-circuited their rookie seasons early.