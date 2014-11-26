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Justin Forsett Wins AFC Player Of The Week ... Again

Nov 26, 2014 at 02:00 AM

Ravens running back Justin Forsett may need a trophy room pretty soon.

Forsett was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday for the second game in a row (in weeks that he's played).

Forsett won the Week 10 award after rushing 20 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns against the Tennessee Titans. Forsett topped that on Monday Night Football, running 22 times for 182 yards and another two touchdowns.

Forsett said it was the best game of his career.

"It's crazy when you think about where I was at this time last year – mostly doing a lot of scout team work [with the Jacksonville Jaguars]," Forsett said after Monday's game.

"I am just thankful for the journey I'm on. God has been faithful for me, and to just get the opportunity when I thought I would never get it again; it's a blessing."

It's the fourth award Ravens players have racked up this season. Forsett has won AFC Player of the Week twice, quarterback Joe Flacco got the same award once (Week 6 vs. Bucs) and linebacker C.J. Mosley was named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Month for October.

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