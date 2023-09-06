Presented by

Justin Tucker, Ray Lewis 'Audition' to Join 'Manningcast'

Sep 06, 2023 at 11:57 AM
Cassie Cherigo

The Manning brothers, Peyton and Eli, have parlayed their football careers into successful broadcasting careers with their featured show, "The Manningcast," as part of ESPN's Monday Night Football coverage.

ESPN had some fun with the idea that the show could add a third host, spoofing "auditions" for the position in a hilarious video yesterday. The Mannings brought in actors, musicians, current players, even TikTokers to show their stuff. The group included Tom Brady, DJ Khaled, Mike Tyson, Lil Wayne, Reese Witherspoon, Kenan Thompson, and more.

Two legendary Ravens, Ray Lewis and Justin Tucker, made the short list.

Peyton and Ray have talked about how they elevated each other's games, but Manning showed his fellow Hall of Famer no special treatment in his audition. Manning even took a phone call from his dad mid-audition. Also, who knew Ray also has a knitting hobby?

Meanwhile, Justin Tucker is nothing if not regimented. His kick routine didn't prove quite as successful in an interview setting as it does nailing 60-yarders on gameday.

Better luck next time, fellas.

