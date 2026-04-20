Mock Draft Spotlight: Kenyon Sadiq

Most people couldn't find Kenyon Sadiq's hometown on a map, but he's hard to miss on the field.
Sadiq grew up in McCammon, Idaho, a small town tucked in the southwest corner of the state with a population of 825. The small-town upbringing didn't stop him from growing into a freakishly athletic tight end who is one of the draft's top prospects.
Sadiq is widely regarded as a first-round talent and the top tight end in this year's class. The Oregon product has a rare combination of athleticism and strength that helped him secure the Big Ten Tight End of the Year award last season.
After breaking multiple tight end records at the Combine, Sadiq has picked up steam as a potential Day 1 selection for the Ravens.
The Athletic's Dane Brugler tabbed Sadiq as the Ravens' pick in his final mock draft.
"Despite the departures of Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar, tight end isn't a major need with Mark Andrews still at the top of Baltimore's depth chart. But Sadiq is more of a dynamic asset who can line up across the formation and block his tail off," Brugler wrote. "He would give Baltimore a multidimensional pass catcher."
Here is a breakdown of Sadiq's draft profile:
Measurements: 6-foot-3, 241 pounds
2025 stats: 51 receptions, 560 yards, 8 touchdowns
2024 stats: 24 receptions, 308 yards, 2 touchdowns
Highlights
Scouting Report
"A versatile tight end with a shredded physique and alluring potential as a volume target, Sadiq's route tree will be full of branches. His athleticism and break quickness should allow him to uncover against man coverage on all three levels. He's talented after the catch, with the ability to make things easier for play-callers and quarterbacks looking to move the sticks. He has the body control and hand strength to win contested catches but will occasionally allow balls to hit the ground on lower-difficulty plays. He's adequate as a blocker, giving good effort in-line and locating and landing on linebackers as a move blocker. Teams looking to diversify their passing game options with a talented pass-catching tight end could make Sadiq a priority." – Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
Why he makes sense: The Ravens' tight end room looks vastly different now than it did this time last year. Likely and Kolar are gone, creating two big vacancies. The Ravens signed Durham Smythe, who is known primarily for his blocking, to join 30-year-old Andrews, but Sadiq would add a dynamic element to the Ravens' offense in both the pass and run game.
Background: Sadiq played wide receiver and defensive back in high school, earning 2022 Idaho High School Football Player of the Year honors. A four-star recruit, he waited his turn at Oregon, backing up Terrance Ferguson, a second-round pick by the Rams last year, for two seasons. Sadiq just turned 21 years old, making him one of the youngest prospects in this year's draft. He is also an avid fisherman, according to Brugler's “The Beast” draft guide.