Mock Draft Spotlight: Kenyon Sadiq

"A versatile tight end with a shredded physique and alluring potential as a volume target, Sadiq's route tree will be full of branches. His athleticism and break quickness should allow him to uncover against man coverage on all three levels. He's talented after the catch, with the ability to make things easier for play-callers and quarterbacks looking to move the sticks. He has the body control and hand strength to win contested catches but will occasionally allow balls to hit the ground on lower-difficulty plays. He's adequate as a blocker, giving good effort in-line and locating and landing on linebackers as a move blocker. Teams looking to diversify their passing game options with a talented pass-catching tight end could make Sadiq a priority." – Lance Zierlein, NFL.com