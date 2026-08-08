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Ravens Sign Inside Linebacker Jamon Johnson

Aug 08, 2026 at 11:00 AM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

LB Jamon Johnson
Mike Roemer/AP Photo
LB Jamon Johnson

The Ravens have signed inside linebacker Jamon Johnson, who joined the team for Saturday's practice.

A Maryland native who attended St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Johnson played in two games with the Green Bay Packers last season, making one start. He had 10 tackles while playing 67 snaps on defense and 25 on special teams.

Johnson adds preseason depth to the inside linebacker rotation with Teddye Buchanan still on the active physically unable to perform list due to his season-ending knee injury in 2025. Roquan Smith, Trenton Simpson, Jay Higgins IV, Carl Jones, Dominic DeLuca, and Reid Williford are the other inside linebackers in camp.

Johnson played in 14 games as a true freshman at Georgia in 2021 and helped the Bulldogs win back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022. He was teammates with Ravens safety Malaki Starks at Georgia in 2022.

The 24-year-old Johnson spent three years at Georgia before transferring to Kentucky in 2024 for his final college season. He was undrafted in 2025 but signed with the Packers and made their practice squad.

In another roster move, the Ravens waived undrafted rookie cornerback Matthew McDoom. The Florida native played his first three collegiate seasons at Coastal Carolina before transferring to Cincinnati for his senior year. He totaled four interceptions and 26 passes defended across those four seasons.

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