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Ravens Sign Inside Linebacker Michael Barrett

Aug 26, 2026 at 10:43 AM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

ILB Michael Barrett
Rick Scuteri/AP Photo
ILB Michael Barrett

The Ravens have added depth to their roster at inside linebacker by signing Michael Barrett, a player with connections to Head Coach Jesse Minter.

Barrett was a key member of Michigan's defense during Minter's two seasons (2022-23) as the Wolverines' defensive coordinator. Minter and Barrett won a national championship together in 2023 when Barrett started all 15 games and had 65 tackles and 3.0 sacks. Barrett ended his career as the all-time winningest player in Michigan history with a 61-14 record over six seasons.

The Ravens are dealing with some injuries at inside linebacker heading into Wednesday's joint practice with the Washington Commanders, who the Ravens will host in Friday's preseason finale.

Teddye Buchanan, who suffered a torn ACL on Dec. 14, is still ramping up after coming off the PUP list on Aug. 14. Inside linebacker Carl Jones Jr. missed last week's joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings as well as Saturday's preseason game. Jones worked on a side field during Monday's practice.

The Carolina Panthers selected Barrett in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but he was traded to the Seattle Seahawks during the preseason. Barrett has been a practice squad player with the Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, and Las Vegas Raiders and has most recently played in the United Football League. He tallied 10 tackles and one sack for the St. Louis Battlehawks this past spring.

In another roster move, Baltimore placed center Danny Pinter on injured reserve. Minter said he expected the injury that Pinter suffered last week to be season-ending.

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