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Travis Jones Returns to Practice

Aug 11, 2026 at 11:00 AM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

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Coming off his best season, Travis Jones is back in action.

The veteran defensive tackle joined Tuesday's practice after passing his physical and being removed from the PUP list. Jones was reportedly dealing with a pectoral issue, but Head Coach Jesse Minter indicated on Sunday that Jones' return was imminent.

Getting Jones back on the field is another positive development for the Ravens, who still have a little over a month before they open the regular season on Sept. 13 against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Ravens' projected starting defensive line hasn't practiced much this offseason, but veterans Calais Campbell and John Jenkins also returned to 11-on-11 action over the weekend. Nnamdi Madubuike continues to practice individually.

"Expect that room over the next week to two weeks to really, really take shape for us," Head Coach Jesse Minter said Sunday.

Despite dealing with some injuries in 2025, Jones set career highs with 47 tackles, a team-leading five sacks, and nine tackles for loss. The Ravens signed the 26-year-old Jones to a three-year extension near the end of last season, and he will continue to play a pivotal role in Baltimore's defensive front.

Jones has been one of the Ravens' most durable players during his four seasons, playing in 65 of a possible 68 regular season games. His snap count has increased every season, and in 2025, Jones played career-high 743 defensive snaps (70%) and 146 on special teams.

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