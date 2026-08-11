Travis Jones Returns to Practice

Coming off his best season, Travis Jones is back in action.

The veteran defensive tackle joined Tuesday's practice after passing his physical and being removed from the PUP list. Jones was reportedly dealing with a pectoral issue, but Head Coach Jesse Minter indicated on Sunday that Jones' return was imminent.

Getting Jones back on the field is another positive development for the Ravens, who still have a little over a month before they open the regular season on Sept. 13 against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Ravens' projected starting defensive line hasn't practiced much this offseason, but veterans Calais Campbell and John Jenkins also returned to 11-on-11 action over the weekend. Nnamdi Madubuike continues to practice individually.