Ravens Sign Running Back Jonathan Ward

The Ravens have added to their running back depth, signing free agent Jonathan Ward, who signed with the Ravens' practice squad in December but was never elevated to the active roster.

The move comes after running back Rasheen Ali has missed recent practices as well as the Ravens' preseason opener, which saw three running backs each receive between nine and 12 carries (Adam Randall, Elijah Tau-Toliver, and Dontae McMillan). Derrick Henry and Justice Hill did not play.

Ward signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and has since spent time with the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, New England Patriots, and the Ravens. Ward has appeared in 46 regular-season games, totaling 91 rushing yards on 22 carries as well as six receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown.