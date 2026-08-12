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Ravens Sign Quarterback Austin Reed

Aug 12, 2026 at 10:02 AM
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Quentin Corpuel

Editorial Associate

QB Austin Reed
Kamil Krzaczynski/AP Photo
QB Austin Reed

The Ravens have added to their quarterback room, signing free agent Austin Reed.

Quarterback Skylar Thompson, who did not practice Sunday or Tuesday, has been placed on injured reserve. Undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano is also on the roster behind Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.

Reed most recently played for the Dallas Renegades of the United Football League (UFL). Although he finished just 4-6 as a starter, Reed finished second in passing yards (1,923) and set a UFL single season record for passing touchdowns (21) while throwing nine interceptions. His 376 passing yards in the season opener set a UFL single-game record.

A Florida native, Reed started his college career in the fall of 2018 at Southern Illinois, a member of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Reed spent just one season there and didn't take a snap, ultimately choosing to redshirt. He transferred to Division II West Florida the following spring.

That fall, Reed led the Argonauts to a national championship. After the 2020 season got cancelled due to COVID-19, Reed quarterbacked West Florida in 2021 before transferring to Western Kentucky. He finished his Division II career with 78 touchdown passes and 20 interceptions in 26 games.

Reed was an immediate hit in Western Kentucky's normally high-flying offense. He led the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) in passing yards in 2022 (4,746), marking the fourth time a Hilltopper quarterback led the nation in passing yards since 2014. Reed played one more season at Western Kentucky before declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.

He signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent. He was waived that August but was signed to their practice squad. He signed a reserve/future contract in Jan. 2025 but was waived that August. He signed with the Renegades the following spring.

In five preseason appearances for the Bears, Reed completed 23 of 33 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown.

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