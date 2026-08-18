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Ravens Sign Offensive Tackle David Sharpe

Aug 18, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

OL David Sharpe
Maria Lysaker/AP Photo
OL David Sharpe

The Ravens have signed veteran offensive tackle David Sharpe, who played in three games with Baltimore during the 2021 season.

Sharpe was a fourth-round draft pick from the University of Florida in 2017 who had stints with the Raiders, Houston Texans and Washington before signing with the Ravens in 2021. He appeared in three games with Baltimore that season, playing 67 snaps on offense and 15 on special teams. He spent the 2022 season on the Ravens' practice squad and was released in 2023 as part of the team's final roster cuts in August.

The 30-year-old Sharpe has been primarily a backup tackle during his career, appearing in 46 games with six starts. His last appearance in an NFL game at tackle was in 2023 when he played six games for the Carolina Panthers. He spent part of the 2025 season on the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad and most of the 2024 season on the practice squad with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Two veteran offensive linemen who were signed by the Ravens this summer have retired. Hakeem Adeniji retired on Aug. 2 after just a week with the team, while Kendall Lamm retired on Aug. 14.

In another roster move, safety Jahquez Robinson has been waived/injury designation.

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