Sweet Home Atlanta: Kyle Hamilton Seals Ravens' Overtime Win

Hamilton has long been regarded as one of the league's best defensive players, but he doesn't have a highlight reel full of splashy plays in recent seasons. He hadn't come away with an interception since Christmas Day 2024.

But when backup Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, playing in place of injured starter Michael Penix Jr. (ribs) in overtime, telegraphed a pass to top receiver Drake London on first-and-10 from near midfield, Hamilton pounced.

"Tua tried to look me off, but I was just looking off the quarterback's eyes, and [I] just caught the ball," Hamilton said.

The Ravens defense had surrendered a lot of fourth-quarter leads in recent years, leaving Hamilton pondering the makings of Baltimore's historically proud unit. After the Ravens nearly let an 11-point lead over the Dallas Cowboys slip away in Brazil, Hamilton said it was, "unacceptable to be saying we are a 'Ravens defense,' whatever that means at this point."

Hamilton hopes the Ravens found it in Atlanta.