Sweet Home Atlanta: Kyle Hamilton Seals Ravens' Overtime Win

The first time Kyle Hamilton was supposed to play in Mercedez-Benz Stadium was his high school football championship. It got moved because of snow and his team lost, which he said still bugs him.
In his return to his hometown of Atlanta and first game at "The Benz," Hamilton came away with a much fonder lifetime memory.
Hamilton sealed the Ravens' 30-23 win over the Falcons with an interception in overtime, capping an improbable comeback after Baltimore trailed by eight points with two minutes, 31 seconds left in regulation and backup quarterback Tyler Huntley under center.
Hamilton said he probably knows 500-plus people who were in the stands Sunday night, and they all got to see him deliriously celebrate his game-ending interception.
"Everybody is hitting me up," Hamilton said. "Pretty sweet moment to end it like that. We have to go into next week, but I am going to cherish this for a little bit."
Hamilton has long been regarded as one of the league's best defensive players, but he doesn't have a highlight reel full of splashy plays in recent seasons. He hadn't come away with an interception since Christmas Day 2024.
But when backup Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, playing in place of injured starter Michael Penix Jr. (ribs) in overtime, telegraphed a pass to top receiver Drake London on first-and-10 from near midfield, Hamilton pounced.
"Tua tried to look me off, but I was just looking off the quarterback's eyes, and [I] just caught the ball," Hamilton said.
The Ravens defense had surrendered a lot of fourth-quarter leads in recent years, leaving Hamilton pondering the makings of Baltimore's historically proud unit. After the Ravens nearly let an 11-point lead over the Dallas Cowboys slip away in Brazil, Hamilton said it was, "unacceptable to be saying we are a 'Ravens defense,' whatever that means at this point."
Hamilton hopes the Ravens found it in Atlanta.
"That is a game that we have lost many times," Hamilton said. "That is just us getting over some sort of hump or dark cloud. I am excited for the future."
Other Ravens with Georgia ties also shined with friends and family in the stands. Linebacker Roquan Smith was the leader of a defensive front that held Falcons All-Pro running back Bijan Robinson to 86 rushing yards and no touchdowns. Safety Malaki Starks had arguably his best game yet with a team-high 10 tackles.
But the Ravens defense wasn't flawless against the Falcons, who came into the game riding high off back-to-back wins in which they scored a combined 80 points. The Falcons were 9-of-17 on third down and converted several when they had third-and-10 or longer.
The Ravens defense took a step forward, especially when it came to finishing. But Hamilton won't be celebrating the hometown win for too long.
"I don't think we played well, for real," he said. "The third-down stuff was crazy. … But it obviously feels a lot better fixing those mistakes with a win. I might be a little too cynical or critical, but we can be better."