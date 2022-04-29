What Mink Thinks: Eric DeCosta Went Bargain Shopping And Found Gems

Linderbaum doesn't check the Ravens' typical mold for big-bodied centers, but, once again, the value and player were just too good. Linderbaum is by far the best center in this year's draft class and may be the best center prospect in some time. What he lacks in height, weight and arm length, he more than makes up for in power, athleticism and technique. It doesn't matter how big he is, so long as he moves the man in front of him, and Linderbaum's tape shows him winning a lot of tussles.

Pairing Hamilton with Williams may give the Ravens the best safety duo in the league for years to come. If Linderbaum is a multi-Pro Bowl center, which DeCosta said he envisions, then the Ravens got a steal.

The Ravens' top needs on the 2022 draft bingo card were cornerback and edge rusher. Baltimore didn't get either with their two first-round picks, and now added another need at wide receiver.

But if people look back on this draft in three years, or even sooner, and Hamilton and Linderbaum are two of the game's top players at their respective positions, folks will wonder how the heck the Ravens got both without shopping in the top 10.