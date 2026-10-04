Lamar Jackson Suffers Ankle Injury vs. Titans

Lamar Jackson suffered an ankle injury and didn't return to Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

After the game, Head Coach Jesse Minter had no further updates on Jackson, saying that the Ravens "don't know enough about it". Minter also said that there were "some talks" about Jackson coming back into the game, but ultimately, he didn't.

Jackson started the second half on the Ravens sideline in uniform with his helmet off. He suffered the injury as he tried to scramble away from Titans defensive end Jermaine Johnson on the Ravens' final offensive play of the first half.