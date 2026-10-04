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Lamar Jackson Suffers Ankle Injury vs. Titans

Oct 04, 2026 at 02:56 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

QB Lamar Jackson
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson suffered an ankle injury and didn't return to Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

After the game, Head Coach Jesse Minter had no further updates on Jackson, saying that the Ravens "don't know enough about it". Minter also said that there were "some talks" about Jackson coming back into the game, but ultimately, he didn't.

Jackson started the second half on the Ravens sideline in uniform with his helmet off. He suffered the injury as he tried to scramble away from Titans defensive end Jermaine Johnson on the Ravens' final offensive play of the first half.

Johnson landed on the back of his leg for a sack. Jackson hopped to his feet but met with the team's medical staff on the bench before going to the locker room early.

Jackson was 15-of-20 for 222 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. He also ran twice for 20 yards as the Ravens built a 24-7 lead.

Tyler Huntley replaced Jackson for the Ravens' opening drive of the second half.

Jackson dealt with a hamstring injury for much of last season and forced him to miss four games.

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