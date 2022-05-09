Presented by

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Hangs With Drake and Jack Harlow at Kentucky Derby

May 09, 2022 at 10:41 AM
Cassie-Calvert-Author
Cassie Calvert

Social Media Manager

050922-Socialight
Left: Instagram/nflcanada; Right: Instagram/jackharlowarabia

The Kentucky Derby is always a who's who of celebrity and athlete sightings and this year Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was the star of the show.

Rapper, and noted Lamar fan, Drake was spotted at a Derby party with Jackson. Drake captioned his Instagram story of the pair, "Me and My QB."

Louisville native and rapper Jack Harlow, in attendance with Drake, also posed for a photo with the MVP.

Jackson also linked up with Olympic legend and huge Ravens fan Michael Phelps. The Ravens Flock is truly everywhere!

Lamar also recently added a restaurant to his business empire, Tasty's Sports Bar and Grill, in his hometown of Pompano Beach, Fla. Advertised as "Food for the Soul," I bet Tasty's will always have Ravens games on TV on Sundays!

