SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Hangs With Drake and Jack Harlow at Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby is always a who's who of celebrity and athlete sightings and this year Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was the star of the show.
Rapper, and noted Lamar fan, Drake was spotted at a Derby party with Jackson. Drake captioned his Instagram story of the pair, "Me and My QB."
Louisville native and rapper Jack Harlow, in attendance with Drake, also posed for a photo with the MVP.
Jackson also linked up with Olympic legend and huge Ravens fan Michael Phelps. The Ravens Flock is truly everywhere!
Lamar also recently added a restaurant to his business empire, Tasty's Sports Bar and Grill, in his hometown of Pompano Beach, Fla. Advertised as "Food for the Soul," I bet Tasty's will always have Ravens games on TV on Sundays!