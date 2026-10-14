Lamar Jackson Not at Practice, But Reportedly Has 'Realistic Chance' to Face Browns

Jackson hasn't practiced since suffering his ankle injury at the end of the first half of the Ravens' Oct. 4 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Tyler "Snoop" Huntley, who led the Ravens to a comeback win in Atlanta on Sunday night, would be in line for a second straight start if Jackson can't go against the Browns.

Other Ravens who were not on the field at the start of Wednesday's practice are wide receiver Rashod Bateman, rookie tight end Matt Hibner (hand), and defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who has been getting veteran days off on Wednesdays.

Bateman is second on the team in receiving yards (233) and is coming off a strong game with five catches for 62 yards in Week 5. Hibner missed part of Sunday's game in Atlanta with a hand injury but eventually returned.

Outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson (finger) returned to practice Wednesday. He has missed the past two games after having a procedure to repair the finger he reportedly broke in Week 1 against the Colts.