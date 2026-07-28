 Skip to main content
Advertising

Lamar Jackson in Phenomenal Shape After Offseason Boxing With Zay Flowers

Jul 28, 2026 at 11:41 AM
Author Image
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

QB Lamar Jackson (left) and WR Zay Flowers (right)
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson (left) and WR Zay Flowers (right)

Those wondering if Lamar Jackson is slowing down are going to have to keep waiting.

The 29-year-old quarterback is in phenomenal shape as he heads into his ninth training camp. Asked on "The Lounge" podcast whether he's in better shape than years past, Jackson said, "I actually do."

Jackson added boxing to his workout regimen this offseason. He started at the suggestion of a friend who was doing it, and Jackson looped in wide receiver Zay Flowers to join him for morning workouts.

Flowers would call Jackson at 5 a.m., do a traditional workout at 6 or 7 a.m., then follow it up with boxing.

"Just cardio. That's what I did it for," Jackson said. "That's a good workout. … It works almost every part of your muscles."

Jackson said Flowers' work ethic pushes him as well.

"His grind is out of this world," Jackson said. "I appreciate him working that hard."

Jackson's 2025 season was plagued by lower-body injuries, which sidelined him for four games and limited him in others. Those injuries were a major reason why he posted a career-low 26.8 rushing yards per game and 5.2 yards per carry.

Jackson's rushing attempts per game also dropped to a career-low 5.2. He has run less every year since 2021, when he averaged 11.1 carries per game.

It remains to be seen how much Jackson will run in new Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's offense, but there's no doubt that he'll still be a major threat with his legs, especially considering how good of shape he's in.

"I'm the type of player, you gotta pick your poison," Jackson said.

"I'm approaching the defense with whatever they give me, I'm going to take that. I'm trying to score, I'm trying to move the ball down the field. If I don't have to run, I'm not going to run. I'm not going to force anything. I'm trying to win, so you have to use your mind."

🔎 Get better search results for Ravens content by adding BaltimoreRavens.com to your Google Source Preferences.

Related Content

news

Everything You Need to Know About Ravens Training Camp

Jesse Minter leads a new staff into his first training camp as head coach. The Ravens will hold their first ever practice at the University of Maryland. Baltimore will have joint practices with two teams.

news

Lamar Jackson's Reaction to His NFL 'Top 100' Ranking

Lamar Jackson says he's more focused on proving himself right than his doubters wrong.

news

Late for Work: Dan Orlovsky Is Taking Wait-and-See Approach With Ravens Offense

Looking at the Ravens' biggest strength and weakness heading into training camp. Derrick Henry and Kyle Hamilton are named Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year candidates. Trey Hendrickson cracks the top five in ranking of most impactful players on new teams.

news

Around the AFC North: Training Camp Preview for Ravens' Division Rivals

Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy hope to make Pittsburgh's offense more explosive. Can the Bengals' revamped defense deliver? Who will be Cleveland's starting quarterback?

news

Late for Work: Jeff Zrebiec Says Ravens Not in Market for Stefon Diggs or Other Big-Name Receivers

Why Mark Andrews is poised for a 'resurgence' this season. A pundit predicts the Steelers will end the Ravens' season in Week 18 again. Training camp superlatives for Marlon Humphrey and Carson Vinson.

news

Ravens Signing Offensive Lineman Hakeem Adeniji

The Ravens add depth to their offensive line with training camp just a few days away.

news

Nnamdi Madubuike Could Return to Field Soon; Six Ravens Placed on PUP List

Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike and five others have been placed on the physically unable to perform list ahead of training camp.

news

50 Words or Less: 10 Biggest Questions Entering Training Camp

Lamar Jackson could be setting the foundation for another special season. Who will win the starting center competition? Which young wide receiver will be most impressive during training camp?

news

Ravens Reunite With Veteran Receiver Chris Moore

Veteran wide receiver Chris Moore was a Ravens fourth-round pick in 2016.

news

DeAndre Hopkins Exploring Possible Coaching Role With Patriots

Ravens Head Coach Jesse Minter is excited about the opportunity for his young pass catchers.

news

Training Camp Competition Preview: Cornerback

The Ravens will have a strong competition for depth spots in their secondary.

Subscribe Now
2400x1000_SITE
Enter The Auction
Follow Us
Advertising