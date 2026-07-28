Lamar Jackson in Phenomenal Shape After Offseason Boxing With Zay Flowers

Jackson said Flowers' work ethic pushes him as well.

"His grind is out of this world," Jackson said. "I appreciate him working that hard."

Jackson's 2025 season was plagued by lower-body injuries, which sidelined him for four games and limited him in others. Those injuries were a major reason why he posted a career-low 26.8 rushing yards per game and 5.2 yards per carry.

Jackson's rushing attempts per game also dropped to a career-low 5.2. He has run less every year since 2021, when he averaged 11.1 carries per game.

It remains to be seen how much Jackson will run in new Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's offense, but there's no doubt that he'll still be a major threat with his legs, especially considering how good of shape he's in.

"I'm the type of player, you gotta pick your poison," Jackson said.