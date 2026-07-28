Lamar Jackson in Phenomenal Shape After Offseason Boxing With Zay Flowers

Those wondering if Lamar Jackson is slowing down are going to have to keep waiting.
The 29-year-old quarterback is in phenomenal shape as he heads into his ninth training camp. Asked on "The Lounge" podcast whether he's in better shape than years past, Jackson said, "I actually do."
Jackson added boxing to his workout regimen this offseason. He started at the suggestion of a friend who was doing it, and Jackson looped in wide receiver Zay Flowers to join him for morning workouts.
Flowers would call Jackson at 5 a.m., do a traditional workout at 6 or 7 a.m., then follow it up with boxing.
"Just cardio. That's what I did it for," Jackson said. "That's a good workout. … It works almost every part of your muscles."
Jackson said Flowers' work ethic pushes him as well.
"His grind is out of this world," Jackson said. "I appreciate him working that hard."
Jackson's 2025 season was plagued by lower-body injuries, which sidelined him for four games and limited him in others. Those injuries were a major reason why he posted a career-low 26.8 rushing yards per game and 5.2 yards per carry.
Jackson's rushing attempts per game also dropped to a career-low 5.2. He has run less every year since 2021, when he averaged 11.1 carries per game.
It remains to be seen how much Jackson will run in new Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's offense, but there's no doubt that he'll still be a major threat with his legs, especially considering how good of shape he's in.
"I'm the type of player, you gotta pick your poison," Jackson said.
"I'm approaching the defense with whatever they give me, I'm going to take that. I'm trying to score, I'm trying to move the ball down the field. If I don't have to run, I'm not going to run. I'm not going to force anything. I'm trying to win, so you have to use your mind."