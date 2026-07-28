 Skip to main content
Advertising

Lamar Jackson's Reaction to His NFL 'Top 100' Ranking

Jul 28, 2026 at 10:45 AM
Author Image
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

QB Lamar Jackson
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Ravens fans took more offense to Lamar Jackson's ranking on the "NFL Top 100" than the star quarterback himself.

Jackson's No. 69 ranking on the 2026 list, a drop of 67 spots from a year ago, sparked outrage from fans and media members alike. For Jackson, it's just more noise amidst the din of doubts that have surrounded his career.

"I was cool with it. I really didn't care," Jackson said on “The Lounge” podcast ahead of Ravens training camp. "I play football. I don't really care about where people are ranking me."

Jackson said he used to respond to criticism he would see on social media, but he doesn't let it get to him anymore.

"I don't look for the noise. It finds me," he said with a laugh.

Jackson said he's grown from reading the Bible, specifically referencing Ephesians 6:12, which essentially says the struggle is not against humans, but against higher spiritual forces.

"It comes with the territory," Jackson said. "The only way I can control it is me being me."

That's what Jackson's new head coach, Jesse Minter, wants to see as well. Minter also scoffed at Jackson's ranking, and even texted Jackson about it.

"Look, there may not even be one other player in the league better than Lamar, yet alone 68 players in the league better than Lamar," Minter said on "The Lounge" podcast last week.

"When you have one year where he dealt with a little bit of injury and the team [missed the playoffs], certain players, they hold onto that and certain players, they give them the benefit of the doubt. This guy is a multi-MVP winner, has transcended the quarterback position. He knows how I feel about him."

In a way, Jackson announced his arrival in the NFL at the start of his 2019 MVP season when he torched the Miami Dolphins for five touchdown passes and afterwards quipped, "Not bad for a running back."

With the highest career quarterback rating (102.2) in NFL history and two MVPs on his resume, Jackson has proved himself as a passer. But after injuries derailed his 2025 season, the doubts have resurfaced about his longevity and even his running abilities.

Jackson is determined to have a bounce-back year, but not to prove others wrong.

"I love the game. If you love the game like I do, there's always going to be a chip on your shoulder," Jackson said.

"You want to win. You want to prove yourself that you're better than the year prior. That's all I'm doing. I'm proving myself right. I don't really care about the naysayers. They're going to always be around."

🔎 Get better search results for Ravens content by adding BaltimoreRavens.com to your Google Source Preferences.

Related Content

news

Everything You Need to Know About Ravens Training Camp

Jesse Minter leads a new staff into his first training camp as head coach. The Ravens will hold their first ever practice at the University of Maryland. Baltimore will have joint practices with two teams.

news

Lamar Jackson in Phenomenal Shape After Offseason Boxing With Zay Flowers

Lamar Jackson says opponents still have to 'pick your poison' with him as a runner.

news

Late for Work: Dan Orlovsky Is Taking Wait-and-See Approach With Ravens Offense

Looking at the Ravens' biggest strength and weakness heading into training camp. Derrick Henry and Kyle Hamilton are named Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year candidates. Trey Hendrickson cracks the top five in ranking of most impactful players on new teams.

news

Around the AFC North: Training Camp Preview for Ravens' Division Rivals

Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy hope to make Pittsburgh's offense more explosive. Can the Bengals' revamped defense deliver? Who will be Cleveland's starting quarterback?

news

Late for Work: Jeff Zrebiec Says Ravens Not in Market for Stefon Diggs or Other Big-Name Receivers

Why Mark Andrews is poised for a 'resurgence' this season. A pundit predicts the Steelers will end the Ravens' season in Week 18 again. Training camp superlatives for Marlon Humphrey and Carson Vinson.

news

Ravens Signing Offensive Lineman Hakeem Adeniji

The Ravens add depth to their offensive line with training camp just a few days away.

news

Nnamdi Madubuike Could Return to Field Soon; Six Ravens Placed on PUP List

Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike and five others have been placed on the physically unable to perform list ahead of training camp.

news

50 Words or Less: 10 Biggest Questions Entering Training Camp

Lamar Jackson could be setting the foundation for another special season. Who will win the starting center competition? Which young wide receiver will be most impressive during training camp?

news

Ravens Reunite With Veteran Receiver Chris Moore

Veteran wide receiver Chris Moore was a Ravens fourth-round pick in 2016.

news

DeAndre Hopkins Exploring Possible Coaching Role With Patriots

Ravens Head Coach Jesse Minter is excited about the opportunity for his young pass catchers.

news

Training Camp Competition Preview: Cornerback

The Ravens will have a strong competition for depth spots in their secondary.

Subscribe Now
2400x1000_SITE
Enter The Auction
Follow Us
Advertising