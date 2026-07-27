Late for Work: Jeff Zrebiec Says Ravens Not in Market for Stefon Diggs or Other Big-Name Receivers

Pundit Predicts Steelers Will End Ravens' Season in Week 18 Again

For the second year in a row, the Ravens will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season finale. And for the second year in a row, the Steelers will win a nail-biter and eliminate the Ravens from playoff contention, SB Nation’s Jarrett Bailey predicted.

Here's how Bailey envisions the Week 18 showdown in Baltimore unfolding:

"The Steelers have a wild card spot locked up, entering the final week of the season with a 10-6 record. Baltimore sits at 9-7 and needs a win to get in. Aaron Rodgers throws a touchdown to Michael Pittman while Rico Dowdle rushes for another. With the game tied at 17, Rodgers leads a drive to the Ravens' 31 yard-line, where Chris Boswell nails a 48-yard field goal to give Pittsburgh a 20-17 lead with 1:43 to play. Lamar Jackson leads Baltimore to Pittsburgh's 45, not quite within field goal range when the Steelers force a fourth-and-seven. Joey Porter Jr. locks down Zay Flowers, preventing a completion and securing a win for the Steelers, and yet another missed postseason for the Ravens."

Bailey also thinks the Ravens' offense will be "mediocre" this season.

"Lamar Jackson is obviously fantastic, but it would be wishful thinking at best to assume he'll play close to the level we saw in 2024," Bailey wrote. "Their pass-catchers are a bottom half of the league unit, and all of their top defenders outside of Kyle Hamilton are aging and their play is declining."

Conversely, Bailey is extremely high on the Bengals. He predicted Cincinnati will win the AFC North and make it to the Super Bowl, Joe Burrow will throw 52 touchdown passes and win MVP, and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will win Offensive Player of the Year.

In another Ravens-related prediction, Bailey has them acquiring quarterback J.J. McCarthy from the Minnesota Vikings.