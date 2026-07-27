Late for Work: Jeff Zrebiec Says Ravens Not in Market for Stefon Diggs or Other Big-Name Receivers

The Ravens have repeatedly been linked with free-agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs this offseason, but Baltimore reportedly agreed to terms with another veteran wide receiver on Friday, and Diggs remains on the market.
Chris Moore, who was selected by the Ravens in the fourth round in 2016 and spent his first five seasons in Baltimore, is returning to the team.
Does that mean the Ravens out on Diggs? Zrebiec said they were never in, nor were they ever suitors for any other big-name receivers like Keenan Allen and Deebo Samuel.
As Zrebiec noted, it appears the Ravens are committed to giving their young receivers behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman an opportunity to develop and contribute this season.
If Moore makes the team, his impact would be on special teams, which was his calling card in Baltimore.
"During his first stint as a Raven, it felt like Moore was a ball magnet whenever Sam Koch booted a punt in the air," Ebony Bird’s Connor Burke wrote. "He always flew to the football, bringing down returners for short gains time and time again, and making highlight-reel plays, too.
"The biggest storyline, though, could be [Moore's] relationship with Special Teams Coordinator Anthony Levine Sr. Moore and Levine were the Batman and Robin of Baltimore's punt coverage unit when they worked alongside each other from 2016 to 2020. They did serious damage. Now, the duo is back together, and Levine will know how to get the most out of Moore."
Why Mark Andrews Is Poised for 'Resurgence' This Season
Tight end Mark Andrews' 422 receiving yards last year were a career low, but CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan isn't buying the narrative that the three-time Pro Bowler is a declining player.
"I feel like people are forgetting this player, and I think he's due for a resurgence this season," Sullivan said. "Obviously, Isaiah Likely is no longer a member of this organization … and they didn't really replace the receiving threat that Isaiah Likely was. They brought in Durham Smyth in free agency, but he's more of a blocking tight end. They drafted a couple of guys [Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas] on Day 3, so really this is Mark Andrews' territory to reclaim those targets left by Isaiah Likely."
"And don't sleep on the new offensive coordinator, Declan Doyle, coming from the Chicago Bears. We saw that offense really kind of center around [tight end] Colston Loveland towards the tail end of the year. Prior to becoming the OC in Chicago, he was a tight ends coach for the Denver Broncos. He's got tight ends in his blood. He's looking at Mark Andrews possibly as one of the centerpieces to that passing game for Lamar Jackson."
Andrews, who turns 31 in September, is only one year removed from scoring a season-high 11 touchdowns, and he was second on the team that season in catches (55) and yards (673).
Pundit Predicts Steelers Will End Ravens' Season in Week 18 Again
For the second year in a row, the Ravens will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season finale. And for the second year in a row, the Steelers will win a nail-biter and eliminate the Ravens from playoff contention, SB Nation’s Jarrett Bailey predicted.
Here's how Bailey envisions the Week 18 showdown in Baltimore unfolding:
"The Steelers have a wild card spot locked up, entering the final week of the season with a 10-6 record. Baltimore sits at 9-7 and needs a win to get in. Aaron Rodgers throws a touchdown to Michael Pittman while Rico Dowdle rushes for another. With the game tied at 17, Rodgers leads a drive to the Ravens' 31 yard-line, where Chris Boswell nails a 48-yard field goal to give Pittsburgh a 20-17 lead with 1:43 to play. Lamar Jackson leads Baltimore to Pittsburgh's 45, not quite within field goal range when the Steelers force a fourth-and-seven. Joey Porter Jr. locks down Zay Flowers, preventing a completion and securing a win for the Steelers, and yet another missed postseason for the Ravens."
Bailey also thinks the Ravens' offense will be "mediocre" this season.
"Lamar Jackson is obviously fantastic, but it would be wishful thinking at best to assume he'll play close to the level we saw in 2024," Bailey wrote. "Their pass-catchers are a bottom half of the league unit, and all of their top defenders outside of Kyle Hamilton are aging and their play is declining."
Conversely, Bailey is extremely high on the Bengals. He predicted Cincinnati will win the AFC North and make it to the Super Bowl, Joe Burrow will throw 52 touchdown passes and win MVP, and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will win Offensive Player of the Year.
In another Ravens-related prediction, Bailey has them acquiring quarterback J.J. McCarthy from the Minnesota Vikings.
"He gets dealt to Baltimore and [Head Coach] Jesse Minter, who won a national championship with McCarthy at Michigan as the Wolverines' defensive coordinator," Bailey wrote.
Training Camp Superlatives for Marlon Humphrey, Carson Vinson
With the Ravens' just two days away from their first training camp practice, The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer handed out nine camp superlatives that should set the stage for the preseason.
Here's a look at two:
Biggest wild card: CB Marlon Humphrey
"Humphrey had the worst season of his career last year, a stunning feat for a cornerback who finished with more interceptions (four) than touchdowns surrendered (three). Humphrey allowed a career-high 909 yards when targeted in coverage, according to PFF, and struggled with his tackling (16.5% missed-tackle rate). … But Humphrey turned 30 only weeks ago, and he's only two years removed from an All-Pro season. A strong camp would be a good first step toward showing that 2025 was a fluke."
Most important reserve: OT Carson Vinson
"Vinson was a raw prospect when the Ravens drafted him in the fifth round last year, and he struggled early in his first training camp. But former Offensive Line Coach George Warhop believed in the Alabama A&M product's potential. Sure enough, the 6-foot-7, 320-pound Vinson quietly overtook Joe Noteboom as the Ravens' top swing tackle last season, earning activations for their final seven games. He did well enough to keep the front office from investing in a veteran option behind starters Ronnie Stanley and Roger Rosengarten or spending an early pick on a tackle.
"If fellow 2025 pick Emery Jones Jr., a tackle at LSU, ends up inside, Vinson could be needed this season to keep Jackson upright. General Manager Eric DeCosta is a believer; he's said he expects Vinson to take another step forward in 2026."