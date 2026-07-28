 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Late for Work: Dan Orlovsky Is Taking Wait-and-See Approach With Ravens Offense

Jul 28, 2026 at 09:36 AM
Author Image
Kevin Eck

Writer

Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle (left) and QB Lamar Jackson (right)
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle (left) and QB Lamar Jackson (right)

Dan Orlovsky Is Taking Wait-and-See Approach With Ravens Offense

There's been a lot of buzz about the 2026 Ravens offense, which has a new coordinator in Declan Doyle, an excited Lamar Jackson, promising young receivers, and a revamped interior offensive line.

However, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky said expectations for the unit should be tempered, at least for the early part of the season.

Orlovsky likened the Ravens to the 2025 Chicago Bears, who had Doyle as a first-time offensive coordinator.

"So, Declan Doyle comes over as the new offensive coordinator for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens," Orlovsky said on "Get Up." "Two-time MVP, one of the great players of this last generation. It's a very different offense than he's been accustomed to. And if you think about [quarterback] Caleb [Williams] last year in Chicago, September and October, not a good offense, bottom 10 in the NFL. November, December, became a top five offense in the NFL. It's just going to take time.

"This is Lamar Jackson, a new interior offensive line, two young, new receivers on the perimeter, only one real tight end that he's got a history with. I just think waiting to see what this unit looks like in November is going to be a much more reliable declaration of who they are rather than the first month of the season."

Orlovsky's reasoning is sound, but not all situations are the same.

Williams only had one year of NFL experience heading into last season, whereas Jackson is entering Year No. 9. Moreover, Jackson has an impressive track record with new offensive coordinators. He won his first MVP award in Greg Roman's first season in Baltimore in 2019, and his second MVP in Todd Monken's first season in 2023.

It won't be a surprise if the Ravens offense gets better as the season progresses, but it also won't be a surprise if the unit hits the ground running, when opponents have less of an idea of what's coming.

Looking at Ravens' Biggest Strength and Weakness Heading Into Training Camp

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox identified the biggest strength and weakness for every team's roster heading into training camp. For the Ravens, both were on the offensive side of the ball.

Unsurprisingly, Jackson was named the biggest strength.

"The Baltimore Ravens will have a new identity following the departure of Head Coach John Harbaugh. However, they're still going to go as far as Lamar Jackson can take them in 2026," Knox wrote. "Fortunately, Jackson has shown that he can make Baltimore a top-tier contender when he's at his best.

"Jackson was limited by hamstring and back issues in 2025, but he's a two-time MVP who probably should have won a third MVP in 2024."

The interior offensive line was deemed the Ravens' biggest weakness. Much like Orlovsky's point about the offense as a whole, Knox said it will take time to see how effective the new-look line will be.

"The Ravens lost a cornerstone player when center Tyler Linderbaum bolted for the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency," Knox wrote. "With center Ethan Pocic, free-agent John Simpson, and rookie first-round pick Vega Ioane now in the fold, Baltimore may have all-new starters along its offensive interior.

"While the potential for reliable line play is there — especially if Ioane plays up to his draft status immediately — the unit is a massive question mark heading into the preseason."

Derrick Henry, Kyle Hamilton Named Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year Candidates

FOX Sports’ Greg Auman named 100 people who will shape the season and divided them into categories.

Six Ravens made the list, including running back Derrick Henry and safety Kyle Hamilton, who were listed Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year candidates, respectively.

"Still going strong at 32, Henry is coming off a 1,595-yard season with 16 rushing touchdowns," Auman wrote. "If he puts up another season like that, he'll move from 10th to sixth in career rushing yards and from fourth to third in touchdowns. All this with a new coach and coordinator and a challenge to get Baltimore ahead of Pittsburgh and Cincinnati in a tough AFC North. No player 32 or older has rushed for even 1,200 yards in the last 40 years, so Henry has a chance to reset the mark for running backs over the age of 30.

"Hamilton is only 25 and already has three Pro Bowls and two first-team All-Pro nods, and now he has a defensive-minded head coach in Jesse Minter. Can Baltimore stay healthy and be a more consistent unit on defense? The Ravens gave up 37 or more points four times last year, after only two such games against them total in the previous three seasons. An improved defensive front will free up Hamilton to be more like his breakout 2023 season, when he had four interceptions and 10 tackles for loss."

The other Ravens on the list were: Jackson ("Quarterbacks Who Will Determine the Super Bowl"), Minter ("Intriguing New Hires"), and outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson ("Impactful Offseason Adds").

Hendrickson Cracks Top Five in Ranking of Most Impactful Players on New Teams

Speaking of Hendrickson, he landed at No. 5 in ESPN’s Matt Bowen’s top 50 ranking of Year 1 impact for players joining new teams.

"Injuries limited Hendrickson to seven games in 2025, but he is a relentless defender when healthy," Bowen wrote. "Remember: He had a league-high 17.5 sacks and 65 pressures in a full 2024 season. Hendrickson has a deep toolbox of counters and a knack for making plays late in the down. Look for new Ravens coach Jesse Minter to use multiple fronts to create favorable matchups for him. Minter can also get Hendrickson home on stunts."

Ioane also made the rankings, coming in at No. 36.

"The Ravens rebuilt the interior of the front with veteran talent before drafting Ioane in the first round," Bowen wrote. "A physical run blocker with foot quickness, Ioane is a solid fit for the foundational wide zone scheme we will see under new coordinator Declan Doyle. And Ioane can set an anchor in pass protection, which will help keep the pocket firm for quarterback Lamar Jackson."

Former Ravens on the list included: Linderbaum (No. 8), Washington Commanders edge rusher Odafe Oweh (No. 19), New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (No. 28), and Los Angeles Chargers tight end Charlie Kolar (No. 37).

Quick Hits

Yesterday's Most Read: Late for Work: Jeff Zrebiec Says Ravens Not in Market for Stefon Diggs or Other Big-Name Receivers

🔎 Get better search results for Ravens content by adding BaltimoreRavens.com to your Google Source Preferences.

Related Content

news

Late for Work: Jeff Zrebiec Says Ravens Not in Market for Stefon Diggs or Other Big-Name Receivers

Why Mark Andrews is poised for a 'resurgence' this season. A pundit predicts the Steelers will end the Ravens' season in Week 18 again. Training camp superlatives for Marlon Humphrey and Carson Vinson.

news

Late for Work: Pundit Says Jesse Minter Is Under More Pressure Than Any Other New Head Coach

Derrick Henry and Justice Hill crack the top three in running back duo rankings. Emery Jones Jr. could be another Ravens player who makes a bigger impact in Year 2.

news

Late for Work: Pundit Says Lamar Jackson Bears the Burden of a 'Revolutionary'

Questions facing the Ravens heading into training camp. Two breakout candidates not named Mike Green or Malaki Starks. Trey Hendrickson is named the Ravens' top non-quarterback MVP candidate. The Ravens land in the middle of the pack in under-25 talent rankings.

news

Late for Work: Pundit Identifies Ravens' Strongest and Weakest Position Groups

Sports Illustrated sees a wide range of outcomes for the 2026 Ravens. Declan Doyle is included on a list of assistant coaches who could break out in 2026. Two under-the-radar players who could help shape the season. The Ravens' scouting department is ranked the NFL's best since 2000. Joe Flacco praises former teammate Ethan Pocic's work ethic.

news

Late for Work: Jeff Zrebiec Says Roquan Smith Is Ravens Player With Most at Stake in 2026

A Hall of Famer says adding center Ethan Pocic is a 'huge win' for the Ravens. Baltimore is named the non-playoff team most likely to reach the postseason this year. The Bengals hype 'White Bengal Stripe' crowd participation event for New Year's Eve game versus the Ravens.

news

Late for Work: Pundits React to Ravens Adding Starting Center Ethan Pocic

Mike Green is predicted to have a 'monstrous season.' Steve Smith Sr. is 'loving' the Ravens' revamped wide receivers room. Kyle Hamilton is voted the NFL's best safety – again. A pundit takes the over on the Ravens' projected win total.

news

Late for Work: Eric DeCosta Optimistic About Zay Flowers Contract Extension

DeCosta talks about expectations for Rashod Bateman. Kyle Hamilton drops in the 'NFL Top 100' for the second straight year. Which Ravens players would warrant first-round picks (and how many) in hypothetical trades? A pundit believes the Jesse Minter-Declan Doyle combination can take the Ravens to the Super Bowl.

news

Late for Work: Kyle Hamilton Voted No. 1 Safety by NFL Insiders for Second Straight Year

The Ravens continue to be linked with Stefon Diggs. Roquan Smith makes the 'NFL Top 100' for the fifth year in a row. Peter Schragers says the 'NFL Top 100' voters should rethink where they ranked Lamar Jackson.

news

Late for Work: Colin Cowherd Says He's Selling His Lamar Jackson Stock

Joe Flacco says he 'doesn't really care that much' about his Super Bowl ring. Derrick Henry had the highest-graded season for a running back in PFF history in 2024. The Ravens crack the top five in triplets rankings.

news

Late for Work: Pundits Call Out Absurdity of Lamar Jackson's Low Placement in 'NFL Top 100'

Roquan Smith is No. 2 in ESPN's off-ball linebacker rankings for the fourth year in a row. Jackson and Ed Reed are among the biggest draft steals since 2000.

news

Late for Work: Zay Flowers Makes First Appearance in 'NFL Top 100'

Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews are ranked among the best players at their positions in an ESPN survey. The Ravens land in the teens in Bleacher Report's power rankings. Jeff Zrebiec tabs Mike Green as the Ravens' top breakout candidate. A pundit is looking forward to Trey Hendrickson's Ravens debut.

Subscribe Now
2400x1000_SITE
Enter The Auction
Follow Us
Advertising