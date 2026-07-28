Late for Work: Dan Orlovsky Is Taking Wait-and-See Approach With Ravens Offense

Dan Orlovsky Is Taking Wait-and-See Approach With Ravens Offense
There's been a lot of buzz about the 2026 Ravens offense, which has a new coordinator in Declan Doyle, an excited Lamar Jackson, promising young receivers, and a revamped interior offensive line.
However, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky said expectations for the unit should be tempered, at least for the early part of the season.
Orlovsky likened the Ravens to the 2025 Chicago Bears, who had Doyle as a first-time offensive coordinator.
"So, Declan Doyle comes over as the new offensive coordinator for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens," Orlovsky said on "Get Up." "Two-time MVP, one of the great players of this last generation. It's a very different offense than he's been accustomed to. And if you think about [quarterback] Caleb [Williams] last year in Chicago, September and October, not a good offense, bottom 10 in the NFL. November, December, became a top five offense in the NFL. It's just going to take time.
"This is Lamar Jackson, a new interior offensive line, two young, new receivers on the perimeter, only one real tight end that he's got a history with. I just think waiting to see what this unit looks like in November is going to be a much more reliable declaration of who they are rather than the first month of the season."
Orlovsky's reasoning is sound, but not all situations are the same.
Williams only had one year of NFL experience heading into last season, whereas Jackson is entering Year No. 9. Moreover, Jackson has an impressive track record with new offensive coordinators. He won his first MVP award in Greg Roman's first season in Baltimore in 2019, and his second MVP in Todd Monken's first season in 2023.
It won't be a surprise if the Ravens offense gets better as the season progresses, but it also won't be a surprise if the unit hits the ground running, when opponents have less of an idea of what's coming.
Looking at Ravens' Biggest Strength and Weakness Heading Into Training Camp
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox identified the biggest strength and weakness for every team's roster heading into training camp. For the Ravens, both were on the offensive side of the ball.
Unsurprisingly, Jackson was named the biggest strength.
"The Baltimore Ravens will have a new identity following the departure of Head Coach John Harbaugh. However, they're still going to go as far as Lamar Jackson can take them in 2026," Knox wrote. "Fortunately, Jackson has shown that he can make Baltimore a top-tier contender when he's at his best.
"Jackson was limited by hamstring and back issues in 2025, but he's a two-time MVP who probably should have won a third MVP in 2024."
The interior offensive line was deemed the Ravens' biggest weakness. Much like Orlovsky's point about the offense as a whole, Knox said it will take time to see how effective the new-look line will be.
"The Ravens lost a cornerstone player when center Tyler Linderbaum bolted for the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency," Knox wrote. "With center Ethan Pocic, free-agent John Simpson, and rookie first-round pick Vega Ioane now in the fold, Baltimore may have all-new starters along its offensive interior.
"While the potential for reliable line play is there — especially if Ioane plays up to his draft status immediately — the unit is a massive question mark heading into the preseason."
Derrick Henry, Kyle Hamilton Named Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year Candidates
FOX Sports’ Greg Auman named 100 people who will shape the season and divided them into categories.
Six Ravens made the list, including running back Derrick Henry and safety Kyle Hamilton, who were listed Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year candidates, respectively.
"Still going strong at 32, Henry is coming off a 1,595-yard season with 16 rushing touchdowns," Auman wrote. "If he puts up another season like that, he'll move from 10th to sixth in career rushing yards and from fourth to third in touchdowns. All this with a new coach and coordinator and a challenge to get Baltimore ahead of Pittsburgh and Cincinnati in a tough AFC North. No player 32 or older has rushed for even 1,200 yards in the last 40 years, so Henry has a chance to reset the mark for running backs over the age of 30.
"Hamilton is only 25 and already has three Pro Bowls and two first-team All-Pro nods, and now he has a defensive-minded head coach in Jesse Minter. Can Baltimore stay healthy and be a more consistent unit on defense? The Ravens gave up 37 or more points four times last year, after only two such games against them total in the previous three seasons. An improved defensive front will free up Hamilton to be more like his breakout 2023 season, when he had four interceptions and 10 tackles for loss."
The other Ravens on the list were: Jackson ("Quarterbacks Who Will Determine the Super Bowl"), Minter ("Intriguing New Hires"), and outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson ("Impactful Offseason Adds").
Hendrickson Cracks Top Five in Ranking of Most Impactful Players on New Teams
Speaking of Hendrickson, he landed at No. 5 in ESPN’s Matt Bowen’s top 50 ranking of Year 1 impact for players joining new teams.
"Injuries limited Hendrickson to seven games in 2025, but he is a relentless defender when healthy," Bowen wrote. "Remember: He had a league-high 17.5 sacks and 65 pressures in a full 2024 season. Hendrickson has a deep toolbox of counters and a knack for making plays late in the down. Look for new Ravens coach Jesse Minter to use multiple fronts to create favorable matchups for him. Minter can also get Hendrickson home on stunts."
Ioane also made the rankings, coming in at No. 36.
"The Ravens rebuilt the interior of the front with veteran talent before drafting Ioane in the first round," Bowen wrote. "A physical run blocker with foot quickness, Ioane is a solid fit for the foundational wide zone scheme we will see under new coordinator Declan Doyle. And Ioane can set an anchor in pass protection, which will help keep the pocket firm for quarterback Lamar Jackson."
Former Ravens on the list included: Linderbaum (No. 8), Washington Commanders edge rusher Odafe Oweh (No. 19), New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (No. 28), and Los Angeles Chargers tight end Charlie Kolar (No. 37).