Late for Work: Dan Orlovsky Is Taking Wait-and-See Approach With Ravens Offense

Dan Orlovsky Is Taking Wait-and-See Approach With Ravens Offense

There's been a lot of buzz about the 2026 Ravens offense, which has a new coordinator in Declan Doyle, an excited Lamar Jackson, promising young receivers, and a revamped interior offensive line.

However, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky said expectations for the unit should be tempered, at least for the early part of the season.

Orlovsky likened the Ravens to the 2025 Chicago Bears, who had Doyle as a first-time offensive coordinator.

"So, Declan Doyle comes over as the new offensive coordinator for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens," Orlovsky said on "Get Up." "Two-time MVP, one of the great players of this last generation. It's a very different offense than he's been accustomed to. And if you think about [quarterback] Caleb [Williams] last year in Chicago, September and October, not a good offense, bottom 10 in the NFL. November, December, became a top five offense in the NFL. It's just going to take time.

"This is Lamar Jackson, a new interior offensive line, two young, new receivers on the perimeter, only one real tight end that he's got a history with. I just think waiting to see what this unit looks like in November is going to be a much more reliable declaration of who they are rather than the first month of the season."

Orlovsky's reasoning is sound, but not all situations are the same.

Williams only had one year of NFL experience heading into last season, whereas Jackson is entering Year No. 9. Moreover, Jackson has an impressive track record with new offensive coordinators. He won his first MVP award in Greg Roman's first season in Baltimore in 2019, and his second MVP in Todd Monken's first season in 2023.