SociaLight: Watch Kids Freak Out After High-Fiving Lamar Jackson

There is something special about Lamar Jackson's impact on kids. With maybe the exception of Odell Beckham Jr., I have never seen more excitement to meet or interact with a player than when kids are close to the dynamic quarterback.
Our RISE youth football teams get the unique opportunity to form a gauntlet for the players to run out to kick off each day of training camp practice and the reactions to getting high-fives from Jackson are golden.
These precious moments never get old, and Jackson always takes time for his young fans.