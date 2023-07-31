Presented by

SociaLight: Watch Kids Freak Out After High-Fiving Lamar Jackson

Jul 31, 2023 at 05:26 PM
Cassie-Calvert-Author
Cassie Calvert

Social Media Manager

073123socialight
Via Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) on Twitter.

There is something special about Lamar Jackson's impact on kids. With maybe the exception of Odell Beckham Jr., I have never seen more excitement to meet or interact with a player than when kids are close to the dynamic quarterback.

Our RISE youth football teams get the unique opportunity to form a gauntlet for the players to run out to kick off each day of training camp practice and the reactions to getting high-fives from Jackson are golden.

These precious moments never get old, and Jackson always takes time for his young fans.

