SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Gives Messi Props, Ravens React to Wild World Cup Finale

It was a weekend of wild finishes in sports, perhaps none more thrilling than the World Cup finale between Argentina and France.
With the Ravens having a rare Sunday off, much of the team was tuned in for the action. Lamar Jackson showed respect to both team's legendary players, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé.
The locker room was slightly divided on allegiances, but everyone agreed it was an epic match.
Even former Ravens heralded the excitement.
The Ravens recently hosted Arsenal and Everton at M&T Bank Stadium and Marlon Humphrey got a chance to sit down with two international stars.