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Lamar Jackson Ruled Out for Falcons Game

Oct 09, 2026 at 12:46 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

QB Lamar Jackson
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

The Ravens will be without a pair of key players when they take on the Atlanta Falcons Sunday night.

Lamar Jackson (ankle) and outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson (finger) were both ruled out for Sunday's game by Head Coach Jesse Minter.

Jackson did not practice this week as he tries to work his way back from an ankle injury that sidelined him for the second half of last week's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Hendrickson (finger) is still not practicing as well after undergoing a procedure last week.

Jackson's absence means that Tyler Huntley will be Baltimore's starting quarterback on Sunday. The Ravens won in both of Huntley's starts last season, against the playoff-bound Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.

"Lamar is, like I have said before, he is one of one," Minter said. "But it is also the Ravens offense, and what we do is build around the playmakers that we have, the offensive line that we have, the running game that we have and the weapons that we have. 'Snoop' has done a great job this week, and we have operated at a high level, and I expect him to play really well."

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (hamstring/calf) did return to practice Friday, a good sign that he has a chance to play in Atlanta.

New center Cam Jurgens (concussion protocol) won't make his debut until next week. Defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who got a rest day earlier this week, was the only other player not at the early portion of practice.

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