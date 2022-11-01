Presented by

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Wins Halloween With Rodney Costume

Nov 01, 2022 at 01:54 PM
Cassie-Calvert-Author
Cassie Calvert

Social Media Manager

QB Lamar Jackson

The Ravens celebrated Halloween together at Stratosphere Social and we're giving out costume awards. From Marlon Humphrey's the Joker, to Tyler Linderbaum's Justin Timberlake and Jordan Stout as Jesus, there were a lot of stellar showings.

Lamar Jackson's costume was spot on, dressed up as Snoop Dogg's character Rodney from the movie "Baby Boy."

Tyus Bowser gave Lamar a run for his money, dressed as Terry Crews from "White Chicks." Click through his Instagram post for his reenactment of the iconic dance floor scene.

Bonus points for a couple costume as Kevin Zeitler and his wife Sara nailed Popeye and Olive Oyl.

Kenyan Drake as SuperSlime.

Which look do you think won?

