SociaLight: Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers Build Chemistry on the Beach

Jun 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Cassie Calvert

From left: QB Lamar Jackson, WR Zay Flowers

Mandatory minicamp wrapped up last week in Baltimore, but back home in South Florida, Lamar Jackson and rookie first-round wide receiver Zay Flowers are still building chemistry.

With players home for the final break before training camp and the start of the season, Jackson's personal trainer shared content of the MVP working out with one of his new weapons.

It's also good to see Flowers, who missed some practice time with a minor soft-tissue tweak, training.

With both calling South Florida home, the duo talked about being able to put in work together during the breaks.

Growing up close to one another, Flowers looked up to the older Jackson, while Jackson kept an eye on the emerging young talent.

Coming soon to an end zone near you…

