Late for Work: Pundits React to Ravens Adding Starting Center Ethan Pocic

Pocic, who was recently cleared for training camp after suffering a torn Achilles in early December, has started 97 games over nine seasons with the Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks.

The other three centers on Baltimore's roster – Danny Pinter, Jovaughn Gwynn, and Corey Bullock – have a combined 10 starts, all by Pinter.

Here's what pundits said about the Ravens expected signing of Pocic:

A to Z Sports’ Kyle Crabbs: "Grade: B+. "He was at his best when he first arrived in Cleveland in 2022 and 2023 – he allowed less pressures in those two seasons combined than he did in 2024. If he can return to that form, Baltimore's got themselves a steal on a one-year, $4.5 million max value contract. But that's a big if for a few reasons. Pocic turns 31 years old on Aug. 5. And, of course, he's just seven months removed from that Achilles injury that ended his 2025 season. Yes, he's medically cleared for action. But the question will be how well his mobility returns after an extensive rehab process. … On the surface, this signing is going to raise both the floor and the ceiling on the heart of the offensive line. But it doesn't completely eliminate the risk."

Russell Street Report’s Chad Racine: "[General Manager] Eric DeCosta delivers maybe the best possible option in a tough situation after failing to find a center in the draft. Landing an average starting center with plenty of experience in the AFC North is about as ideal as it could get considering the circumstances. Not giving up draft capital and being patient paid off. While he ranked much higher as a run blocker last year than a pass blocker, overall he's an average starting center. Which happens to be great news for the Ravens."

Baltimore Beatdown’s Frank Platko: "The signing of Ethan Pocic is a low-risk, potentially high-reward move that is unsurprising. With Pocic being medically cleared, he instantly became the top available center. Pocic's recovery timeline from last year's torn Achilles and ability to return to pre-injury form will be key factors in whether he can emerge as the team's starter. However, while a competition will still play out this summer between Jovaughn Gwyn, Corey Bullock and Danny Pinter, it's unquestionable that at full health and peak performance, Pocic is the premier option to start. At the very least, he will provide a veteran presence with tons of starting experience to a group that lacks in both of these areas."

Baltimore Ravens on SI’s Donovan Gibbs: "Pocic was a free agent who made the most sense for Baltimore's run-oriented offense. Pairing him with John Simpson and Vega Ioane, two guards who thrive as run blockers, gives the Ravens three maulers on the inside. Offensive Line Coach Dwayne Ledford wants to establish a zone-run offense, and having Pocic will make that transition smoother. Pocic is versatile in both zone and gap schemes, as Cleveland ran zone at 42% and gap at 47% last season. Before the injury, he was crucial in double teams as a post or trail player and was comfortable working up in space against second-level defenders."