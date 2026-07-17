Late for Work: Eric DeCosta Optimistic About Zay Flowers Contract Extension

Which Ravens Players Would Warrant First-Round Picks (And How Many) in Hypothetical Trades?

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell looked at the trade value of the league's top players and projected how many first-round picks it would require to land them if they were available.

Here's a look at Barnwell's projections – which he based on his perception of how the league views players as opposed to his personal opinion – for the Ravens players he believes would warrant at least one first-rounder:

Two first-round picks and more: Jackson

"Here's one of the biggest gaps between my own personal evaluation and how other teams seem to feel about a player. I've consistently suggested that Jackson is one of the league's best players when healthy, but the lack of interest in attempting to acquire Jackson when he was available as a franchise player before the 2023 season was also telling.

"Since then, Jackson has won his second MVP award and comes close to winning a third, but he has also missed more time with another injury in 2025 and hasn't been able to make a deep playoff run. He also turns 30 in January, and there will be teams worried about whether Jackson's style of play will lend itself to a quicker aging curve. I'd probably have this somewhere closer to four first-rounders, and I do think somebody would take the plunge if they were confident the Ravens were really willing to move their star quarterback, but Jackson's a unique case."

Two first-round picks: Hamilton

"Hamilton is one, too. He plays a position that the league typically does not value with significant hauls. Jamal Adams is one notable exception, having been dealt from the Jets to the Seahawks for two first-round picks after his age-24 season. Hamilton just finished that age-24 campaign for the Ravens and is a better-rounded player than Adams. I wouldn't be shocked if Hamilton stuffed the stat sheet in 2026 and was a legitimate Defensive Player of the Year candidate while playing under Jesse Minter. He's four years into what projects to be a Hall of Fame career."

One first-round pick: Flowers, G Vega Ioane, CB Nate Wiggins