Nnamdi Madubuike 'Pointed in the Right Direction' Before Training Camp

About two weeks before the Ravens kick off training camp, General Manager Eric DeCosta shed some light on one of the team's biggest questions: the status of star defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike.

In an interview on 105.7 The Fan on Thursday, DeCosta offered an optimistic outlook on Madubuike's potential return.

"I think everything looks to be pointed in the right direction, but you're talking about a different type of injury, a different type of circumstance," DeCosta said.