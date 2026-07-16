Nnamdi Madubuike 'Pointed in the Right Direction' Before Training Camp

About two weeks before the Ravens kick off training camp, General Manager Eric DeCosta shed some light on one of the team's biggest questions: the status of star defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike.
In an interview on 105.7 The Fan on Thursday, DeCosta offered an optimistic outlook on Madubuike's potential return.
"I think everything looks to be pointed in the right direction, but you're talking about a different type of injury, a different type of circumstance," DeCosta said.
"I'm excited about where Nnamdi is, and I think we'll have more information in the coming weeks. In the next two weeks, I think we'll have a lot more information that we'll be able to share with people."
Madubuike missed all but two games last season because of a neck injury. He reportedly had neck surgery in April.
A two-time Pro Bowler, Madubuike's absence had a ripple effect on Baltimore's defense last season. Only two teams had fewer sacks than the Ravens' 30.
Madubuike's 13 sacks in 2023 were the most among all defensive tackles. His return would give Baltimore a fearsome defensive trio with Travis Jones returning and Calais Campbell coming back to Baltimore.