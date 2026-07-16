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Training Camp Competition Preview: Tight End

Jul 16, 2026 at 12:14 PM
Author Image
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

TE Durham Smythe (left) and TE Mark Andrews (right)
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Durham Smythe (left) and TE Mark Andrews (right)

In the Hunt

  • Mark Andrews
  • Josh Cuevas
  • Matt Hibner
  • Ty Pezza
  • Durham Smythe

Projected Starter(s)

Andrews enters his ninth season as the Ravens' lone returning tight end. Baltimore's all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns will serve as a mentor to Hibner and Cuevas during their rookie seasons. Andrews has never had fewer than 45 receptions and five touchdowns since his rookie season and remains one of the team’s most respected players.

Best Battle

Hibner (a fourth-round pick) and Cuevas (a fifth-round selection) are different players with the same goal – making an immediate impact. The Ravens were hit hard in free agency at tight end, losing Isaiah Likely (Giants) and Charlie Kolar (Chargers), and need people to pick up the slack. The Ravens double-dipped in the draft and hope both Hibner and Cuevas will deliver. But who will be the primary tight end behind Andrews? Training camp and the preseason will provide the answer.

Under the Radar Player

Entering his ninth season, Smythe has found his niche as one of the NFL's best blocking tight ends. He has played at least 15 games in every season and is willing to do the unsung things that it takes to win. New Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle and Smythe were together last season with the Chicago Bears, who had the league's No. 3-ranked rushing attack. After losing Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard in free agency, the Ravens wanted another premier move blocker to provide running lanes for Derrick Henry. Smythe will be that guy.

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