Training Camp Competition Preview: Tight End

Entering his ninth season, Smythe has found his niche as one of the NFL's best blocking tight ends. He has played at least 15 games in every season and is willing to do the unsung things that it takes to win. New Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle and Smythe were together last season with the Chicago Bears, who had the league's No. 3-ranked rushing attack. After losing Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard in free agency, the Ravens wanted another premier move blocker to provide running lanes for Derrick Henry. Smythe will be that guy.