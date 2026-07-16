Ravens Employee Set to Take on the World Marathon Challenge

The former Ravens linebacker has battled Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, better known as ALS, since he was diagnosed on May 16, 2007, shortly before Lang was hired by the Ravens. For more than 19 years, Brigance has stiff-armed the debilitating disease, which recently re-entered the American consciousness after former Tennessee Titans star running back Chris Johnson revealed he was diagnosed with ALS in 2025 and Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane died from the disease

The Brigance Brigade Foundation improves the quality of life for others living with ALS by providing access to caregiving services, equipment, and in-home accessibility. Lang has already raised enough money to cover the costs of the race. Now, everything is for the Brigance Brigade Foundation, with the goal of raising at least $100,000.

"Watching O.J. over the years, he's been such an inspiration – the living-breathing example of 'All Things Possible,'" Lang said. "What he goes through on a daily basis just to come to work here in this building, if he can just do that and get through his day, I feel like running seven marathons is easier than what he does."

When Lang told Brigance that he planned to run for the Brigance Brigade, Brigance's eyes lit up.

"He was not one of the people that said 'this is crazy' or 'can you do this?,'" Lang said. "He had full confidence and belief in me."

"He had that same mentality trying to get into the NFL. He wasn't drafted. He worked his way through CFL, wrote letters to teams, eventually made it, made the first tackle of Super Bowl XXXV. Both of us sitting in that room didn't know how I was going to do this, we just knew I was going to pull it off."