What We Learned About Declan Doyle's New Offense

Zay Flowers will be put in positions to succeed.

Flowers had 150 receiving yards in the first half before exiting the game with a hamstring injury.

Part of his success was the creative way that Doyle deployed him to get Flowers out in space and take advantage of favorable matchups.

The Colts have one of the best cornerbacks in the league in Sauce Gardner, but Gardner matched up against Flowers just twice. Flowers hauled in a 12-yard reception on one of them. Flowers exposed second-year cornerback Justin Walley with 67 yards on two receptions across three matchups.