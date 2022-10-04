Presented by

SociaLight: Marlon Humphrey Leaves Generous Tip Ochocinco Style

Oct 04, 2022 at 09:25 AM
Cassie-Calvert-Author
Cassie Calvert

Social Media Manager

100422-Humphrey
@marlon_humphrey/Twitter

The Bengals are on the mind this week as the Ravens prepare to host Cincinnati on Sunday Night Football, but it's not all tension. Former Bengals wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson is inspiring Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Ochocinco famously leaves very generous tips while dining at restaurants and Humphrey has taken a page out of the receiver's book.

Warning: bad language…

I'm sure the recipient was very grateful.

It's not the first time the corner and receiver have gone back and forth on Twitter. Ochocinco has been vocal about how talented he thinks Humphrey is and both are very active on Twitter.

Related Content

news

SociaLight: Ravens Win Tattoo Guy Is Back

Nic Cullison has restarted his commitment to getting a tattoo commemorating every Ravens win.

news

SociaLight: Ohtani Wears Lamar Jackson Jersey on Road Trip

Dual threat game recognizes game, as pitcher/hitter Shohei Ohtani is apparently a fan of Lamar Jackson.

news

SociaLight: Chuck Clark Welcomes Second Daughter

Chuck Clark shared that in October, doctors had grown concerned about the baby's well-being.

news

SociaLight: Marlon Humphrey Has Beef With 'Madden'

Marlon Humphrey joked that he's going to sue EA Sports after they showed Browns running back Nick Chubb trucking him in the trailer.

news

SociaLight: Ravens Show Off Their Fashion for Preakness

Check out Head Coach John Harbaugh, Eric DeCosta, Marlon Humphrey and others stepping out for the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico.

news

SociaLight: 'You 8 Yet?' Lamar Jackson Is in the Restaurant Business Now

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson now owns a soul food restaurant and could expand after filing for a new trademark.

news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Loves Ambidextrous High School Quarterback

High school freshman Mikey Gow's video of him throwing with both hands has gone viral, and not only attracted some of the top college coaches around the country, but Lamar Jackson too.

news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Wins First Golf Outing, Reaches Out to Tiger Woods for Tips

Lamar Jackson grinded out a win on the golf course, asked Tiger Woods for tips, and said he wants to keep playing.

news

SociaLight: Tyler Badie Made This Lacrosse Star a Ravens Fan

Before he focused on football, Ravens rookie running back Tyler Badie was receiving lacrosse scholarship offers from big-time local programs.

news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Hangs With Drake and Jack Harlow at Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby is always a who's who of celebrity and athlete sightings and this year Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was the star of the show.

news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Coaches Kids at Louisville With Teddy Bridgewater

Lamar Jackson returned to his college stomping grounds this weekend, alongside fellow Cardinal Teddy Bridgewater, to take part in a youth football event.

Find Tickets
Advertising