SociaLight: Marlon Humphrey Leaves Generous Tip Ochocinco Style

The Bengals are on the mind this week as the Ravens prepare to host Cincinnati on Sunday Night Football, but it's not all tension. Former Bengals wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson is inspiring Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey.
Ochocinco famously leaves very generous tips while dining at restaurants and Humphrey has taken a page out of the receiver's book.
Warning: bad language…
I'm sure the recipient was very grateful.
It's not the first time the corner and receiver have gone back and forth on Twitter. Ochocinco has been vocal about how talented he thinks Humphrey is and both are very active on Twitter.