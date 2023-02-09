Presented by

SociaLight: Four Ravens Are Taking a Teammate Trip to Tokyo

Feb 09, 2023 at 11:55 AM
Cassie Calvert

CB Marlon Humphrey

Last month, Marlon Humphrey said he and Roquan Smith had some offseason travels planned. The invitation got extended to Ronnie Stanley and Tyus Bowser, and the foursome have kicked off their travels in Tokyo, Japan.

Before heading to the Pro Bowl last week, Humphrey did tease that he would be on the road for 34 days with his first stop being New York.

Smith was also at the Pro Bowl as they began the first leg of their trip together.

You may be shocked to learn that Humphrey has yet to post from the squad's trip in Tokyo. Not a good time to be on a social media hiatus.

