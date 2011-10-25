Media Advisory: John Harbaugh Press Conference

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The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) officially announced Friday that it will sanction girls flag football as a state championship sport, marking a historic milestone for female student-athletes across Maryland.
Volunteer event represents the organization's dedication to environmental sustainability.
The Baltimore Ravens will host their annual Draft Party event at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday, April 23.
The Next Flight collection features largest uniform change since 2000.
Entering year four, Ravens' total investment to date exceeds $1 million.
National nonprofit establishes Baltimore presence through support from Ravens, the M&T Bank Charitable Foundation and the Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation.
The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday that applications are now open for the 2026 Ravens Youth Sports Grant.
Gill Joins Ravens Following Nearly 20 Years with New Zealand All Blacks Rugby Team
The Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank are inviting nominations for their 13th annual Touchdown for Teachers program.
Baltimore Ravens Head Coach Jesse Minter formally announced his 2026 coaching staff on Thursday.
Anthony Levine Sr. was a standout special teams player for the Ravens.