Media Advisory: Matt Stover Ring of Honor

Former K Matt Stoverwill be inducted into the Ravens' Ring of Honor, presented by Smyth Jewelers, during halftime of this Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Stover, the franchise's all-time leading scorer, will be available for interviews this Friday (11/18) at noon in the Ravens' Owings Mills facility.
Additionally, there will be media availability in the post-game interview room following Sunday's halftime ceremony.
WHO: Ravens Ring of Honor Inductee Matt Stover
What: Media Availability
Where: Owings Mills Facility (Friday)
M&T Bank Stadium (Sunday)
When:Friday, Nov. 18, Noon
Sunday, Nov. 20, Following Halftime