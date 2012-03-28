Media Advisory - Ravens WR Torrey Smith To Attend CGI U Service Project

Baltimore Ravens WR Torrey Smith will join former U.S. President Bill Clinton for a service project at the 2012 Clinton Global Initiative University Meeting this Sunday, April 1.

Smith will take part in events from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. by assisting with the Operation USO Care Package program. CGI U participants and local veterans will work with the USO to assemble care packages that will be sent to military units that are either about to deploy or are currently deployed overseas. A photo opportunity with President Clinton and Smith will be made available at some point during the two-hour span.

ALL PRESS MUST BE CREDENTIALED BY THE CLINTON GLOBAL INITIATIVE BY APPLYING ONLINE: https://cgiu2012.iworldreg.com/press/apply

Deadline to apply for credentials isThursday, March 29 at 5 p.m.* ET. Once the Press Credential Application Form has been completed, you will be notified via e-mail if your application has been approved.

Any questions regarding the event or credentialing process may be submitted to press@clintonglobalinitiative.org.

WHO:

Ravens WR Torrey Smith and President Bill Clinton

WHAT:

The 2012 Clinton Global Initiative University Meeting Service Project

WHERE:

Kelly Miller Middle School Gymnasium

301 49th Street, N.E.

Washington, D.C. 20019

WHEN: