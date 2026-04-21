Mike Green Has a New (Familiar) Jersey Number

New year, new number for Mike Green.
The Ravens' second-year pass rusher has changed from No. 45 to No. 15, the same number he wore in college at Marshall when he led the FBS with 17 sacks.
Green revealed the number change as he walked onto the field at Tuesday's voluntary veteran minicamp under first-year Head Coach Jesse Minter.
Backup quarterback Cooper Rush wore No. 15 last season, which forced Green to find a different number. He had 41 tackles and 3.5 sacks as a rookie, and there are big expectations for him to have a Year 2 breakout in his new jersey.
"Mike Green is somebody that I'm really excited about that will be able to take a big step," Minter said on ESPN's "The Is Football" podcast.
Lamar Jackson, new pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, and other veterans are in attendance, as the Ravens have important on-field work during the week of the NFL Draft.