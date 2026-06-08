The Next Co-Cap? Keondre Jackson Is Chasing His Own Lofty Goals

Keondre Jackson doesn't have to look far for inspiration. His coach, first-year Ravens Special Teams Coordinator Anthony Levine Sr., was just like him once upon a time.
They both went to Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) schools – Jackson at Illinois State and Levine at Tennessee State. They both went undrafted. They both played safety. They both made a name for themselves on special teams in Baltimore.
But when asked whether he sees shades of himself in Jackson, Levine scoffed.
"No, sir. I do not," Levine said. "We may have the same type of mentality, but his physicality and his physique and the things that he can do, I wasn't able to do. So I think he'll be able to do a lot more things than I could."
Jackson hadn't heard those comments to the media, but they didn't surprise him. Levine tells him the same all the time.
With an undeniable energy and plenty of athleticism within his 6-foot-2, 215-pound frame, Jackson flashed as a rookie on special teams last season. He made 13 tackles in 12 games and finished some of his plays with a celebratory backflip. Jackson also finished the year ranked tied as the No. 10 special teamer in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus.
Levine coached Jackson last year as an assistant. Now, as the special teams coordinator, he's pouring even more knowledge into the youngster.
"[Levine] tells me a lot, 'Bro, I'm giving you the foundation, but I don't I don't want you to play like me or be like me. You're capable of so much more,'" Jackson said. "And his thing, he never made All-Pro. He was really good on special teams. So for me, that's what I'm chasing."
Levine held his nickname of "Co-Cap" (short for co-captain) as a badge of honor during his 12-year career, including 10 seasons in Baltimore. As he enters his second season, Jackson is poised to become a leader on the Ravens' special teams unit as well.
The Ravens didn't re-sign Jake Hummel, who was brought on last season to be a core special teams veteran. Even though he's just in Year 2, Jackson could take on more of a leadership role.
"I'm looking forward to how I can be better, but also how can I bring others up with me," Jackson said. "That's kind of my goal, and [I] just make sure this unit is a true force."
Levine said his advice to Jackson is to remain consistent. When you're an undrafted player in this league, he said, you have to keep proving yourself year in and year out or you're not going to stay in the league for long.
Asked what Jackson has to do to build on last year, Levine said, "keep making plays."
"Last year, he had a really good year. He started playing for us, came in making plays [and] was a key contributor for us," Levine said.
"Now, he has to do that again. Every single day he has to come in, he has to do it again, day-in and day-out. That's what he's doing right now. He's more vocal. He's standing out. He's doing a great job."
Jackson also made his presence felt on defense during Ravens Organized Team Activities. He came up with an interception during last Tuesday's practice and nearly had two more.
On both special teams and defense, Jackson feels far ahead of where he was last year when he was scratching and clawing to make the roster. Now, he sees the big picture, he says, and he's able to play faster.
The Ravens are set with their dynamic safety trio of Kyle Hamilton, Malaki Starks and Jaylinn Hawkins, but Jackson is getting ready to contribute if needed.
"I came in as a safety. Special teams is something that you pick up," Jackson said. "I'm out here to learn. I'm in competition with myself every day going out there. How can I make myself better? How can I learn from the vets that's ahead of me? How can I learn from the coaches, the details that they give me?
"So I'm taking that and I'm running with it. And the day that my name gets called and it's time for me to go out there and play, I'm gonna be ready to go, and I'm gonna make a lot of plays."