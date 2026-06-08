The Next Co-Cap? Keondre Jackson Is Chasing His Own Lofty Goals

Levine held his nickname of "Co-Cap" (short for co-captain) as a badge of honor during his 12-year career, including 10 seasons in Baltimore. As he enters his second season, Jackson is poised to become a leader on the Ravens' special teams unit as well.

The Ravens didn't re-sign Jake Hummel, who was brought on last season to be a core special teams veteran. Even though he's just in Year 2, Jackson could take on more of a leadership role.

"I'm looking forward to how I can be better, but also how can I bring others up with me," Jackson said. "That's kind of my goal, and [I] just make sure this unit is a true force."

Levine said his advice to Jackson is to remain consistent. When you're an undrafted player in this league, he said, you have to keep proving yourself year in and year out or you're not going to stay in the league for long.

Asked what Jackson has to do to build on last year, Levine said, "keep making plays."

"Last year, he had a really good year. He started playing for us, came in making plays [and] was a key contributor for us," Levine said.

"Now, he has to do that again. Every single day he has to come in, he has to do it again, day-in and day-out. That's what he's doing right now. He's more vocal. He's standing out. He's doing a great job."

Jackson also made his presence felt on defense during Ravens Organized Team Activities. He came up with an interception during last Tuesday's practice and nearly had two more.

On both special teams and defense, Jackson feels far ahead of where he was last year when he was scratching and clawing to make the roster. Now, he sees the big picture, he says, and he's able to play faster.

The Ravens are set with their dynamic safety trio of Kyle Hamilton, Malaki Starks and Jaylinn Hawkins, but Jackson is getting ready to contribute if needed.

"I came in as a safety. Special teams is something that you pick up," Jackson said. "I'm out here to learn. I'm in competition with myself every day going out there. How can I make myself better? How can I learn from the vets that's ahead of me? How can I learn from the coaches, the details that they give me?