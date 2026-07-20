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Country Music Stars Morgan Wallen, Ella Langley Rep the Ravens While Performing at M&T Bank Stadium

Jul 20, 2026 at 12:37 PM
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Quentin Corpuel

Editorial Associate

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M&T Bank Stadium

Country music stars Morgan Wallen and Ella Langley brought a Ravens flavor to their concerts at M&T Bank Stadium this weekend.

Wallen, who played two nights in Baltimore as part of his "Still the Problem" tour, entered the stage on Friday night wearing a Cal Ripken Jr. Baltimore Orioles jersey while walking alongside members of the United States Navy and United States Marine Corps.

On the second night, Wallen's walk-out featured Ravens Hall-of-Fame linebacker Ray Lewis doing his signature "Squirrel" dance.

Wallen wasn't the only one to spotlight the Ravens on the second night. Langley, who was Wallen's opening act, donned a purple No. 26 Ravens jersey.

Regardless of the name on the back of her jersey, Langley caught the attention of longtime NFL coach and former Ravens defensive coordinator Rex Ryan, who took to social media to express his admiration for one of country music's biggest stars.

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