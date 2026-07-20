Ravens and Perdue Team Up to Feed Players and Community

The Ravens ran for 2,662 yards last season (No. 2 among teams), led by Derrick Henry's 1,595 yards (No. 2 among individual players). With an upgraded offensive line, the Ravens may churn out even more chicken dinners this season.

"If Derrick Henry stays healthy, we could be spending a lot of money for folks in the state of Maryland," Jim Perdue said. "That would be exciting to do."

"There's a lot more to our company over our 106-year history than just being on a grocery store shelf," added Chris Perdue, senior vice president of marketing at Perdue. "This is about really providing great quality protein to anyone and everyone regardless of how they come across it."

The Ravens have a longstanding relationship with the Maryland Food Bank and Perdue has worked with them for 20 years. Over the past 10 years, Perdue has given more than 12 million pounds of food to the Maryland Food Bank and recently surpassed $1 million in donations.

The partnership officially kicked off Tuesday at the Maryland Food Bank, where leaders from Perdue Farms and the Ravens donated nearly 43,000 pounds of chicken, which equates to 35,600 meals, and volunteered alongside Maryland Food Bank staff.