Training Camp Competition Preview: Specialists 

In the Hunt
- Rasheen Ali (kick returner)
- Ryan Eckley (punter)
- Luke Elzinga (punter)
- Justice Hill (kick returner)
- Tyler Loop (kicker)
- Nick Moore (long snapper)
- Adam Randall (kick returner)
- Elijah Sarratt (punt returner)
- Dayton Wade (kick returner)
- LaJohntay Wester (punt returner)
Projected Starter(s)
Loop returns for his second season as the Ravens' starting kicker. While Loop's 2025 season had a painful ending with his 44-yard miss in Pittsburgh, he had a generally strong rookie campaign in which he made 88.2% of his field-goal attempts. While the Ravens have consistently expressed their confidence in Loop, Head Coach Jesse Minter left the door open for the Ravens to add veteran competition if the need arises.
Eckley, a sixth-round pick and the first punter drafted in this year's class, is expected to take over for Jordan Stout, who signed a big contract with the New York Giants after his Pro Bowl season. Eckley doesn't have as big a leg as Stout, but the rookie has a deep arsenal of directional punts that should keep opposing returners on their toes. Eckley finished minicamp strong, and he will look to build on his consistency and repertoire in training camp.
At punt returner, Wester is expected to retain the job after he averaged 12.4 yards per return last season. It's only a matter of time before the fleet-footed and fast Wester breaks loose for a touchdown. He's also a potential kick returner.
Best Battle
Kick returner is more wide open with Ali, Randall and others in the mix. It's unknown whether the Ravens will keep three or four running backs on the 53-man roster, although Hill's roster spot is safe. If Ali or Randall win a spot as a kick returner (the Ravens often sent back two deep last year), that would boost their case. Ali averaged 25.4 yards per kick return last season, while Randall averaged 23.7 yards on nine returns at Clemson.