Training Camp Competition Preview: Specialists 

Projected Starter(s)

Loop returns for his second season as the Ravens' starting kicker. While Loop's 2025 season had a painful ending with his 44-yard miss in Pittsburgh, he had a generally strong rookie campaign in which he made 88.2% of his field-goal attempts. While the Ravens have consistently expressed their confidence in Loop, Head Coach Jesse Minter left the door open for the Ravens to add veteran competition if the need arises.

Eckley, a sixth-round pick and the first punter drafted in this year's class, is expected to take over for Jordan Stout, who signed a big contract with the New York Giants after his Pro Bowl season. Eckley doesn't have as big a leg as Stout, but the rookie has a deep arsenal of directional punts that should keep opposing returners on their toes. Eckley finished minicamp strong, and he will look to build on his consistency and repertoire in training camp.