 Skip to main content
Advertising

Training Camp Competition Preview: Offensive Line 

Jul 17, 2026 at 11:55 AM
Author Image
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

OL Jovaughn Gwyn (center) and C/G Corey Bullock (left)
OL Jovaughn Gwyn (center) and C/G Corey Bullock (left)

In the Hunt

  • Evan Beernsten
  • Corey Bullock
  • Nick Dawkins (undrafted rookie)
  • Jovaughn Gwyn
  • Vega Ioane
  • Emery Jones Jr.
  • Gerad Lichtenhan
  • Jared Penning
  • Danny Pinter
  • Diego Pounds (undrafted rookie)
  • Roger Rosengarten
  • John Simpson
  • Ronnie Stanley
  • Carson Vinson
  • Andrew Vorhees

Projected Starter(s)

Stanley is the team's longest-tenured player and is coming off another strong campaign after the Ravens signed him to another extension. Simpson, who played for the Ravens in 2023 before leaving in free agency, will begin his second stint as the starting left guard after signing in March. Center is the one offensive line spot clearly up for grabs, with Pinter perhaps holding a slight edge over Gwyn and Bullock. First-round pick Vega Ioane is penciled in as the starting right guard, expected to add physicality and athleticism to the front five. Rosengarten is entering his third season with the potential to become one of the league's top right tackles.

Best Battle

The center competition is the most important position battle heading into camp. Baltimore lost Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum during free agency, giving whoever wins the job big shoes to fill. Pinter appeared in 77 games during five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts but made just 10 starts, while Gwyn and Bullock have not started an NFL game.

There's still a chance the Ravens will add a veteran center prior to Week 1. However, padded practices during training camp and preseason games will give an in-house center a chance to show he can handle the job. General Manager Eric DeCosta said he has "optimism" about the current options and that Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator Dwayne Ledford is "really, really happy with our group."

Under the Radar Player

An undrafted rookie center, Dawkins was Ioane's teammate at Penn State and has serious athletic bloodlines. His father, the late Darryl Dawkins, had a 15-year NBA career and was talented enough to be the fifth-overall pick in the draft straight out of high school. One of Dawkins' cousins is Brian Dawkins, the Pro Football Hall of Fame former safety with the Philadelphia Eagles. Another cousin is Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins, one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL.

When he was drafted in April, Nick knew the Ravens were looking for a starting center and believes he can make the 53-man roster. "I know they have Bullock, Gwyn, and Pinter here – guys that can ball," Nick said during rookie minicamp. "But why not me? I believe I'm going to play here. That's what I believe."

🔎 Get better search results for Ravens content by adding BaltimoreRavens.com to your Google Source Preferences.

Related Content

news

Late for Work: Eric DeCosta Optimistic About Zay Flowers Contract Extension

DeCosta talks about expectations for Rashod Bateman. Kyle Hamilton drops in the 'NFL Top 100' for the second straight year. Which Ravens players would warrant first-round picks (and how many) in hypothetical trades? A pundit believes the Jesse Minter-Declan Doyle combination can take the Ravens to the Super Bowl.

news

Nnamdi Madubuike 'Pointed in the Right Direction' Before Training Camp

General Manager Eric DeCosta provided an update on the start defensive tackle two weeks before training camp kicks off.

news

Training Camp Competition Preview: Tight End

Consummate professional Mark Andrews returns to lead the tight end group and will mentor two promising rookies selected by the Ravens.

news

Ravens Employee Set to Take on the World Marathon Challenge

Dave Lang, the Ravens' senior director of digital strategy & innovation, will run seven marathons on seven continents in seven days to raise at least $100,000 for the Brigance Brigade Foundation.

news

Late for Work: Kyle Hamilton Voted No. 1 Safety by NFL Insiders for Second Straight Year

The Ravens continue to be linked with Stefon Diggs. Roquan Smith makes the 'NFL Top 100' for the fifth year in a row. Peter Schragers says the 'NFL Top 100' voters should rethink where they ranked Lamar Jackson.

news

Training Camp Competition Preview: Running Back

Derrick Henry remains the unquestioned leader of Baltimore's rushing attack, but it remains to be seen how snaps are divided behind him.

news

Late for Work: Colin Cowherd Says He's Selling His Lamar Jackson Stock

Joe Flacco says he 'doesn't really care that much' about his Super Bowl ring. Derrick Henry had the highest-graded season for a running back in PFF history in 2024. The Ravens crack the top five in triplets rankings.

news

Ravens Named ESPN's Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year

The Ravens were honored for their comprehensive work with youth development in Baltimore.

news

Training Camp Competition Preview: Wide Receiver

A host of young receivers, including rookies Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, have an opportunity to earn consistent playing time.

news

Late for Work: Pundits Call Out Absurdity of Lamar Jackson's Low Placement in 'NFL Top 100'

Roquan Smith is No. 2 in ESPN's off-ball linebacker rankings for the fourth year in a row. Jackson and Ed Reed are among the biggest draft steals since 2000.

news

Training Camp Competition Preview: Quarterback

The battle for the No. 3 quarterback spot will heat up during training camp

Subscribe Now
2400x1000_SITE
Enter The Auction
Follow Us
Advertising