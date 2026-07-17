Training Camp Competition Preview: Offensive Line 

In the Hunt
- Evan Beernsten
- Corey Bullock
- Nick Dawkins (undrafted rookie)
- Jovaughn Gwyn
- Vega Ioane
- Emery Jones Jr.
- Gerad Lichtenhan
- Jared Penning
- Danny Pinter
- Diego Pounds (undrafted rookie)
- Roger Rosengarten
- John Simpson
- Ronnie Stanley
- Carson Vinson
- Andrew Vorhees
Projected Starter(s)
Stanley is the team's longest-tenured player and is coming off another strong campaign after the Ravens signed him to another extension. Simpson, who played for the Ravens in 2023 before leaving in free agency, will begin his second stint as the starting left guard after signing in March. Center is the one offensive line spot clearly up for grabs, with Pinter perhaps holding a slight edge over Gwyn and Bullock. First-round pick Vega Ioane is penciled in as the starting right guard, expected to add physicality and athleticism to the front five. Rosengarten is entering his third season with the potential to become one of the league's top right tackles.
Best Battle
The center competition is the most important position battle heading into camp. Baltimore lost Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum during free agency, giving whoever wins the job big shoes to fill. Pinter appeared in 77 games during five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts but made just 10 starts, while Gwyn and Bullock have not started an NFL game.
There's still a chance the Ravens will add a veteran center prior to Week 1. However, padded practices during training camp and preseason games will give an in-house center a chance to show he can handle the job. General Manager Eric DeCosta said he has "optimism" about the current options and that Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator Dwayne Ledford is "really, really happy with our group."
Under the Radar Player
An undrafted rookie center, Dawkins was Ioane's teammate at Penn State and has serious athletic bloodlines. His father, the late Darryl Dawkins, had a 15-year NBA career and was talented enough to be the fifth-overall pick in the draft straight out of high school. One of Dawkins' cousins is Brian Dawkins, the Pro Football Hall of Fame former safety with the Philadelphia Eagles. Another cousin is Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins, one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL.
When he was drafted in April, Nick knew the Ravens were looking for a starting center and believes he can make the 53-man roster. "I know they have Bullock, Gwyn, and Pinter here – guys that can ball," Nick said during rookie minicamp. "But why not me? I believe I'm going to play here. That's what I believe."