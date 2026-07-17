Training Camp Competition Preview: Offensive Line 

Projected Starter(s)

Stanley is the team's longest-tenured player and is coming off another strong campaign after the Ravens signed him to another extension. Simpson, who played for the Ravens in 2023 before leaving in free agency, will begin his second stint as the starting left guard after signing in March. Center is the one offensive line spot clearly up for grabs, with Pinter perhaps holding a slight edge over Gwyn and Bullock. First-round pick Vega Ioane is penciled in as the starting right guard, expected to add physicality and athleticism to the front five. Rosengarten is entering his third season with the potential to become one of the league's top right tackles.