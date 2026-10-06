Raised in Atlanta, Nate Wiggins Feels Built for Stardom

Nate Wiggins has never played a game in his hometown of Atlanta since he was drafted by the Ravens three seasons ago.
That will change this weekend, when Baltimore visits the Atlanta Falcons on "Sunday Night Football."
The Ravens' talented cornerback grew up about 15 miles from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He's even closer to people in The A than he is to wide receivers on game days. There will be family and friends in the stands, wearing his jersey No. 2, screaming his name. It's the kind of moment where memories that last a lifetime are made.
Ravens inside linebacker Trenton Simpson has known Wiggins for six years since they became teammates at Clemson. How does Simpson think Wiggins will react to living out his NFL dream in front of people he's known since he was playing youth football?
"Hopefully he'll get a pick-six and take the ball to his family," Simpson said. "Nate's one of the most special athletes I've ever seen. The talent he has is amazing.
"The world's starting to see that Nate is one of those ones. When he starts getting more picks, he's going to be at the top of the food chain among cornerbacks."
'Nobody's Going to Be as Competitive as Me'
Wiggins is still only 23 years old and possesses every skillset needed to be a top NFL corner. In addition to size (6-foot-2) and elite speed (4.28-second 40-yard dash), Wiggins brings intangibles to the table like toughness and competitiveness. He has swag that isn't swayed when he's defending the world's best receivers one-on-one.
He displayed that during his signature moment so far this season, in Week 3 in Brazil against the Dallas Cowboys. With Dallas driving for the potential game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter, Wiggins was flagged for a controversial pass interference penalty.
Wiggins was poised to make an interception and had inside position on CeeDee Lamb, who hooked Wiggins' left arm to prevent him from making the pick. When a flag was thrown, the Ravens expected offensive pass interference. Instead, Wiggins was called for the penalty that gave Dallas a first-and-goal at the 2-yard line with 28 seconds to play.
It was a huge call, one that looked egregious enough for CBS rules analyst and former NFL official Gene Steratore to comment on and support Wiggins' case.
Wiggins was livid but kept his focus on winning the game. That's a thing with him. If you get him angry, he's determined to get even.
"I think that's probably one of the best parts of my game, being competitive," Wiggins said. "I think that is what got me here. Nobody is going to be as competitive as me when the game comes to that. I like myself in those situations."
Wiggins went into lockdown mode and double-bolted the door on Dallas. Quarterback Dak Prescott went after Wiggins on the next play, but Wiggins broke up a back shoulder fade intended for big-bodied George Pickens, one of the best in the league on that route.
Two plays later, Prescott tried Pickens again, but Wiggins' coverage technique was perfect, and Pickens pushed off trying to get space. Not wanting to risk an interception, Prescott sailed the ball well over Pickens' head, and the Cowboys settled for a game-tying field goal.
That led to a remarkable finish – Lamar Jackson's 27-yard completion to Zay Flowers with one second left, and Tyler Loop's walk-off 56-yard field goal. Wiggins drew praise not only for his coverage, but for keeping his composure. People close to him weren't surprised.
"I had great conversations with him during camp," Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver said. "That was an area of growth for him.
"If something like that happens during his rookie year, it probably dominoes into another bad play. Now, he understands that everybody's good in this league, that they're going to make some plays. Your job is to make sure that you win more than you lose."
Using Wisdom to Win
Wiggins is chasing greatness, and he's in a hurry to get there. He wants to cover the opponent's top wide receiver as much as possible. He wants to win a Super Bowl and be a Pro Bowler – this season. When his peers talk about the best corners in the game, Wiggins wants to hear his name mentioned – quickly.
That quest has led Wiggins to take his film study and preparation to another level since entering the league.
Veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is one of several teammates who have taken Wiggins under their wing. They see his talent and want him to maximize it. Awuzie offered to help Wiggins study film last season, knowing the defense would reap the reward.
"Being in the league for a long time, I can pass on the things that I know and help young players see tendencies and technique," Awuzie said. "It's a process for young players. When you have veterans who can impart that wisdom it helps speed up the process, slow the game down.
"He's so talented. He has every gift you need to be a top corner in this league. It's his mentality, really. He can break out this year and be one of those top guys, and he has people around him who are focused on winning, focused on the details."
Wiggins Talks Loudly, But Only When He Wants
During weekly periods when the Ravens' locker room is open to the media, Wiggins often slides in and slips out quickly. He's often soft spoken when answering questions.
But silence is not Wiggins' style when matched up against a top wide receiver. He'll talk trash, and if that seems to bother an opponent, he'll talk more.
The back-and-forth is just another way for Wiggins to get his competitive juices flowing. It doesn't impact his concentration. He simply loves being in the heat of the moment, facing receivers like Lamb and Wiggins, or Drake London of the Falcons, who he will see in Week 5.
With Lamar Jackson's status (ankle injury) for the game uncertain, the Ravens may need their defense to carry a larger load, facing an Atlanta offense that scored 45 points in their "Monday Night Football" victory over the Falcons.
Wiggins has been up to the task so far this season. According to Pro Football Focus, he's been targeted on just 10% of opponents' passing plays against the Ravens and allowed just eight yards per reception, the ninth-best mark in the NFL among all cornerbacks who have played at least 50% of their team's snaps.
Weaver believes Wiggins is on the verge of stardom, and that creating more takeaways is the final piece to the puzzle. Three of Wiggins' four career interceptions came in 2025, but he's looking for his first pick this season.
"I think you get respected for having a low target rate and a low completion percentage against you," Weaver said. "But when you want to be mentioned among the elite, it comes a point where you start to take the ball away. I think he's close. I'm just excited to be a part of trying to get him to where he wants to go. That's our job as coaches."
Like a Brother to Teammates
Wiggins was just 20 years old when he was drafted and is still one of the youngest players on the team. Teammates who have watched his growth are impressed with how much he cares about winning, and his refusal to take shortcuts despite his talent.
Every day, Wiggins comes to compete, whether it's practice or a game. There was scary moment for Wiggins during training camp when his feet tangled with Ja'Kobi Lane while covering him on a go route. Wiggins was in serious pain and was carted off the field, but tests revealed no structural damage.
The following week, Wiggins was cooking again, getting in star wide receiver Justin Jefferson's kitchen during joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings.
It was another example of Wiggins' durability, playing a demanding position where injuries are common. He's made 21 consecutive starts, and don't let his slender frame fool you. He's added about 10 pounds since his rookie season to help handle the wear and tear of the season. Wiggins is one of just nine NFL cornerbacks to play at least 80% of their team's defensive snaps this season, according to Pro Football Focus.
"We all love Nate," Awuzie said. "He'll fight through injuries. He's a fun-loving person. Positive, really fun to be around, good personality, and so competitive. That's the perfect guy for the locker room.
"He's kind of like everybody's little brother on the team. We look out for him. He does a lot of things that older players respect."
In his 19th season, Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell has played with many cornerbacks, and has seen them come and go. He has also watched the game change since entering the league and believes that playing cornerback has become more difficult than ever.
In Wiggins, Campbell sees a cornerback built for today's game, and feels the best is yet to come.
"The route runners today are so skilled and the way refs are calling it, if you're a corner, you have to be almost perfect every time to break up plays," Campbell said. "There's a small margin for error, and many guys don't have the gifts to play tight coverage without getting themselves in trouble.
"Nate has those gifts. I look at a player that young, it's only the beginning. His career's going to be lights out, and when you come home, it usually juices you up. I'm going to do what I can to make it a special night for him."