Raised in Atlanta, Nate Wiggins Feels Built for Stardom

Wiggins Talks Loudly, But Only When He Wants

During weekly periods when the Ravens' locker room is open to the media, Wiggins often slides in and slips out quickly. He's often soft spoken when answering questions.

But silence is not Wiggins' style when matched up against a top wide receiver. He'll talk trash, and if that seems to bother an opponent, he'll talk more.

The back-and-forth is just another way for Wiggins to get his competitive juices flowing. It doesn't impact his concentration. He simply loves being in the heat of the moment, facing receivers like Lamb and Wiggins, or Drake London of the Falcons, who he will see in Week 5.

With Lamar Jackson's status (ankle injury) for the game uncertain, the Ravens may need their defense to carry a larger load, facing an Atlanta offense that scored 45 points in their "Monday Night Football" victory over the Falcons.

Wiggins has been up to the task so far this season. According to Pro Football Focus, he's been targeted on just 10% of opponents' passing plays against the Ravens and allowed just eight yards per reception, the ninth-best mark in the NFL among all cornerbacks who have played at least 50% of their team's snaps.

Weaver believes Wiggins is on the verge of stardom, and that creating more takeaways is the final piece to the puzzle. Three of Wiggins' four career interceptions came in 2025, but he's looking for his first pick this season.