Zay Flowers and Ravens Agree to Contract Extension

Flowers had his second straight Pro Bowl season in 2025 and has led the Ravens in receptions and receiving yards in his first three seasons. He's coming off a career year with 86 catches, 1,211 yards and five touchdowns, and his production has steadily increased every year.

"Zay is the type of player we always seek to retain," General Manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "Tough, competitive, durable, a premier talent and a foundational football player. He's earned this extension and we are thrilled for Zay and his family. Also, thanks to Nick, Joel and Geoff for their determination in getting this deal done. This is a great day for Zay, the Ravens, and our fans!

Flowers was the first player in franchise history to make the Pro Bowl as a wide receiver and at age 25, his career arc is still on the rise.

"A great day for the Ravens. Shout out to Zay Flowers," Head Coach Jesse Minter said after Tuesday's practice. "When your best players are the right type of people, and they bring the right mentality, and everything marries together, those are the type of guys ... it's such a great thing when something like that happens to them. Nothing better as a coach than to see those guys get what they deserve."

The Ravens had already agreed to pick up the fifth-year option on Flowers, which would have kept him under contract through the 2027 season. However, DeCosta said the Ravens "fully expected" to sign Flowers to an extension, and Flowers made it clear several times that he wanted to remain in Baltimore.

"I would love to finish my career here and be here the rest of my career," Flowers said last month. "That's exciting, but I let my representation deal with that."

Reaching an agreement with Flowers allows the Ravens to retain one of their best players long-term, during an offseason when the wide receiver market has continued to skyrocket.

Other wideouts who have signed deals this offseason include Jaxson Smith-Njigba of the Seattle Seahawks (reported four years, $168.6 million), Drake London of the Atlanta Falcons (reported four years, $141 million), and Christian Watson of the Green Bay Packers (reported four years, $110 million).

The extension means Flowers will remain happily united with franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson as one of the league's top quarterback-receiver duos. The South Florida natives share a close relationship both on and off the field, working out together at times during the offseason and sharing great chemistry on the field.

Jackson reiterated recently how valuable Flowers is to the Ravens.

"We love Zay. We need Zay," Jackson said. "He's one of the best receivers in the league and he's shown that since he stepped on the NFL field back in 2023. … His value is out of this world. That's what I'd say."

Flowers believes he can take his game even higher in new Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's system. Flowers called Doyle "a genius" during OTAs and believes the Ravens can have the league's top offense.

"He has stuff that I've never seen – plays and routes and stuff to help you get open," Flowers said. "He teaches you in a certain way where you remember the plays where there's not too much stress on you.