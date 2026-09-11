Ravens Roll Out New High School Football Honors Program

This fall, the Ravens will honor high school coaches, players, and officials as part of their reimagined Ravens High School Honors program.

Beginning Friday and over the following 10 weeks, the Ravens will honor one flag football and one tackle football coach.

What's new is that every month, the Ravens will honor Officiating Crews of the Month from across Maryland, and will mix in player recognitions.

"The importance of each of these recognitions is to continue the Ravens' support across the high school football community, lifting up those that represent their schools in the best light," said Adam Rudel, the Ravens' senior manager for marketing and football outreach.

"Winning on the field is just part of it. High character, academic success, etc. is also weighed in these recognitions."

Ravens High School Coach and Player honorees will be selected by a committee of Ravens front office representatives, as well as internal and external media members. Officiating Crews of the Month will be selected by the Ravens and MPSSAA. Nominations may be emailed to RavensRISE@ravens.nfl.net.