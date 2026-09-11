Ravens Roll Out New High School Football Honors Program

This fall, the Ravens will honor high school coaches, players, and officials as part of their reimagined Ravens High School Honors program.
Beginning Friday and over the following 10 weeks, the Ravens will honor one flag football and one tackle football coach.
What's new is that every month, the Ravens will honor Officiating Crews of the Month from across Maryland, and will mix in player recognitions.
"The importance of each of these recognitions is to continue the Ravens' support across the high school football community, lifting up those that represent their schools in the best light," said Adam Rudel, the Ravens' senior manager for marketing and football outreach.
"Winning on the field is just part of it. High character, academic success, etc. is also weighed in these recognitions."
Ravens High School Coach and Player honorees will be selected by a committee of Ravens front office representatives, as well as internal and external media members. Officiating Crews of the Month will be selected by the Ravens and MPSSAA. Nominations may be emailed to RavensRISE@ravens.nfl.net.
High school football officials play an essential role in ensuring that student-athletes can compete in a safe, fair, and respectful environment. The Ravens are seeking nominations from across Maryland for officiating crews that exemplify:
- Integrity, fairness, and consistent application of the rules
- Professionalism and strong communication
- Commitment to student-athlete safety and sportsmanship
- Leadership within their local officiating association and community
- A strong dedication to advancing high school football through teaching, mentoring, and recruitment
- Community service and volunteerism
- Officials who dedicate the majority of their commitment to officiating high school football
One crew will be selected in September, October, and November of this upcoming season. At the end of the year, a Crew of the Year will also be named. Selected crews will receive media recognition by the Ravens and the MPSSAA, as well as an invitation to attend a Baltimore Ravens event.
For Week 1, the Coaches of the Week are:
Tackle
Mike Crumley – South Carroll
Crumley's Cavaliers stunned Glenelg, 17-14, in overtime in their season opener. South Carroll rode an impressive performance on the ground and ultimately won on a game-winning field goal over the Gladiators.
Flag
Jamie Willis – Long Reach
Willis, a converted tackle coach in his first year at the helm at Long Reach, toppled Patterson from Baltimore City, 38-30, in their first game of the year. Willis is the first area coach to receive this award from the Ravens for both tackle (2018) and now flag football.