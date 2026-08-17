Ravens Mourn the Loss of Legend O.J. Brigance

RAVENS OWNER STEVE BISCIOTTI

"We are devastated by the awful news that we have lost O.J. Brigance. O.J. was a beloved legend, mentor and man to everyone who was fortunate enough to know him. He was a vibrant person who became one of the first Ravens heroes with his passionate play, including the first tackle in the 2000 Super Bowl.

"Known for his big smile and welcoming nature, it was easy to feel a special connection with O.J. from the moment you met him. His infectious smile and the inspirational way he lived and played endeared him to everyone he touched, both inside our building and across this city.