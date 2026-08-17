Ravens Mourn the Loss of Legend O.J. Brigance

The Ravens are mourning the loss of the legendary O.J. Brigance, who heroically battled ALS for 19 years.
Brigance, 56, was in many ways the heartbeat of the organization, a courageous and inspiring leader who kept coming to work despite his physical limitations.
Brigance had a profound impact throughout the Ravens organization, providing guidance and perspective to players, coaches, and personnel.
A Houston native, Brigance originally landed in Baltimore with the Canadian Football League's Stallions and helped the team win the 1995 Grey Cup championship. Years later, he was a linebacker and special teams standout on the Ravens' Super Bowl-winning team in 2000. Brigance set the tone with the first tackle of Super Bowl XXXV.
His seven-year NFL career ended following the 2002 season, but he returned to the Ravens in a personnel role in player engagement. Brigance was recognized many times by the NFL, earning the Best Overall Player Development Program award for two straight years (2005-06).
Following his ALS diagnosis in 2007, he and his wife, Chanda, established the Brigance Brigade Foundation, a nonprofit that has raised money and awareness for the fight against ALS. The foundation has worked to improve the quality of life for people living with ALS and their families by providing access to support services, needed equipment and resource guidance.
Numerous Ravens personnel, both past and present, provided tributes to Brigance:
RAVENS OWNER STEVE BISCIOTTI
"We are devastated by the awful news that we have lost O.J. Brigance. O.J. was a beloved legend, mentor and man to everyone who was fortunate enough to know him. He was a vibrant person who became one of the first Ravens heroes with his passionate play, including the first tackle in the 2000 Super Bowl.
"Known for his big smile and welcoming nature, it was easy to feel a special connection with O.J. from the moment you met him. His infectious smile and the inspirational way he lived and played endeared him to everyone he touched, both inside our building and across this city.
"This is a tremendously sad day for Baltimore. O.J. will be remembered for his service to our community, to the Ravens and to the fight to find a cure for ALS. With heavy hearts, the Ravens organization extends our deepest condolences to Chanda and the entire Brigance family. We are saddened by this loss, and O.J.'s spirit will remain part of this community forever."
RAVENS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OZZIE NEWSOME
"I am devastated and at a loss for words. O.J. was one of the most genuine, sincere people I have ever known. From the moment he arrived in Baltimore, you could feel his energy. His amazing smile, welcoming nature and infectious personality made everyone around him feel like family.
"He was a hero to this city long before his courageous battle with ALS and became an even greater inspiration in the way he faced it with the same fight, faith and grace he brought to the football field.
"O.J.'s service to our community, to the Ravens and the fight for a cure for ALS will never be forgotten. He was and always will be a beloved mentor and man. With heartfelt sorrow, we extend our deepest sympathies to Chanda and the Brigance family."
RAVENS PRESIDENT EMERITUS DICK CASS
"We are heartbroken. No one embodied what it means to be a Raven quite like O.J. Brigance. Not just the unforgettable first tackle in Super Bowl XXXV, but for every day since, when he showed all of us how to fight with faith and grace.
"O.J. brought his heart and soul into every room he entered. His smile and spirit never wavered, and his courage is now woven permanently into the fabric of this organization.
"Chanda and the entire Brigance family are in our thoughts and prayers, and we will continue to celebrate the life of this incredible man."
RAVENS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT & GENERAL MANAGER ERIC DECOSTA
"For 22 years, we've been blessed to have O.J. as a teammate, friend, and brother. It's a sad day, but also a celebration of all the gifts that O.J. bestowed upon our team and our city and the entire NFL community.
"O.J. inspired us with humility, faithfulness, determination, competitiveness and love for humankind. We never once saw O.J. angry or frustrated by his disease. Instead, we all witnessed a hero who influenced so many people through his unwavering optimism and grit. O.J. Brigance is the definition of what it means to live like a Raven.
"I will miss his smile and the twinkle of joy in his eyes. Our condolences to Chanda and the entire Brigance family."
FORMER RAVENS HEAD COACH BRIAN BILLICK AND KIM BILLICK
"We have lost a very special soul in O.J. Brigance. O.J. has been a member of the Ravens family for over 25 years and was an inspiring symbol of grace, class, compassion and competitive competence. If asked who best represents what we all aspire to as an organization and a person, O.J. would be the first person I would point to. Our thoughts are with his family with this loss, but he will forever remain in our hearts."
FORMER RAVENS HEAD COACH JOHN HARBAUGH
"O.J. Brigance was a great man. On behalf of Ingrid, Alison and our family, we extend our deepest condolences to the entire Brigance family.
"O.J. was a great friend to me, my wife and my daughter, and I will always treasure the time we shared with him. We loved him, and we respected him. He was a hero in our eyes.
"O.J. was a man of great faith who was given a very challenging purpose, and he met it perfectly in every way through the great glory of God. I look forward to seeing him again in heaven someday."