Austin Reed: From the NICU to the End Zone

Reed is competing for the Ravens' No. 3 quarterback job with undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano, who also excelled in his NFL debut. But Reed and his family have already won the most important battle.

Let's back up to the beginning. Undrafted out of Western Kentucky in 2024, Reed spent his rookie season on the Chicago Bears' practice squad but didn't make the team after the summer of 2025, when he was coached by current Ravens Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle.

His first workout after being cut was with Baltimore, but the Ravens didn't sign him, and neither did anyone else. Most teams had their quarterback depth charts set and were more open to adding veterans when injuries arose.

As the NFL season was ending, the possibility of playing in the United Football League arose.

"I was like, "Man, I don't know — do I want to play in the UFL, or do I just say 'Hey, maybe that was it?'" Reed said.

"But I talked to my wife and she said, 'I feel like you're going to regret it if you never play in the UFL. Just give it one more shot — see what it turns into. If it turns into another opportunity, awesome. If it's the last time you ever played football, at least you got to play football one more time.'"

Reed signed with the UFL's Dallas Renegades in January and beat out the starter from the previous two seasons, Luis Perez, who led the league in passing in 2025.

The move paid off. Reed quickly became a UFL star, setting the record for touchdown passes in a season (21) and the single-game record for passing yards (376). In 10 games, he finished second in the league in passing yards (1,923).

But behind the scenes, their lives were upside down. Pregnant with twin girls, Reed's wife, Peyton, had to go to the hospital at just 26 weeks. A week and a half later, the twins were born via emergency C-section and weighed just 2 1/2 pounds each. They were also born one week before Austin's first UFL game.

"Not only are you worried about their safety, but you're worried about your wife's safety too — it's a crazy thing," Austin said. "You try to keep your head on straight and think, 'Hey, what would they want me to do? They would want me to make sure I'm still doing my job and taking care of our family the best I can.'"

Every day, Austin tried to continue his football dream. Every night, Austin drove down to the neonatal intensive care unit in downtown Dallas to be there for Peyton and his baby girls, Beckham and Tatum.