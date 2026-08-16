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Ravens Fans Rave About M&T Bank Stadium Upgrades

Aug 16, 2026 at 10:57 AM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Talon816
Ryan Mink

Before going to Ravens games, Jake Zimmerman was like many other Ravens fans, either tailgating or heading to a bar somewhere around M&T Bank Stadium to hang out.

Now, the Annapolis resident has a new way to pregame.

Zimmerman was among the throng of fans who checked out the stadium's newly upgraded North Plaza before Saturday's preseason opening win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Bud Light Talon, featuring the only open-air music stage inside the gates of an NFL stadium, and the Frank's RedHot Backstage, a new indoor sports bar adjoining it, are two highlights of the final phase of the three-year M&T Bank Stadium renovation project.

That project came to life for a Ravens gameday for the first time Saturday night, and fans were buzzing about how it turned out.

"It's amazing. It's a pretty incredible scene and a nice addition to the stadium," Zimmerman said. "This might be the new norm."

Baltimore has long had a robust tailgating scene in its downtown parking lots, but the Ravens have brought it inside the gates, giving all fans with a ticket to the game an elevated and hassle-free pregame experience.

Vonta Hunt came from West Baltimore to celebrate her birthday and plans on coming back.

"I love it," Hunt said. "It's amazing – all the big TVs, the big area, all the food, everything. I love it!"

Jake Stocksdale, a PSL Owner from Fallston, came with his young daughter. Accustomed to tailgating in the A or B lots near Ravens Walk, he loved the open-air atmosphere of The Bud Light Talon. She also liked the air conditioning in Frank's RedHot Backstage.

Keisha Wright came to the game with her father, K.C. Carter. His favorite addition is the new team store on the opposite side of the North Plaza. Instead of tailgating, they stopped in to do a little shopping and then soaked in the atmosphere.

"It makes the day longer and more exciting," Wright said.

Daniel Heros, a PSL Owner from Rockville, would travel up from Montgomery County to Baltimore and just head straight to their seats.

"Now there's a reason to come out earlier," he said. "It's awesome, it's beautiful. It's a huge hit. Everybody is going to come early for this."

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